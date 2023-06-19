Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia train at SAI Sonepat ahead of Asian Games trials
When it comes to training for the Asian Games trials, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facilities in Sonepat are once more bustling with protesting wrestlers joining a number of their teammates. On June 9, Vinesh went to the facility for a practice session, and Geeta Phogat also hit the mat.
At the National Championship in Gonda in November 2021, Geeta returned to competitive wrestling after a maternity layoff. Her husband, wrestler Pawan Saroha, is beside her to train her. The younger sister of Geeta, Sangeeta, is going to the centre with her husband, bronze medalist Bajrang Punia.
The National Camp for women wrestlers was originally scheduled to take place at the SAI complex in Lucknow, but it was relocated due to protests against the WFI president. "The protesting wrestlers have been away from the mat for a long time. Mostly they are spending time in the gym. Sangeeta is also working on strength building," said an SAI source.
"Vinesh had joined the centre as early as June 9. Geeta Phogat has also been coming regularly. It seems normalcy is returning to the complex," added the official.
The national camp for men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers is conducted annually at the Bahalgarh Centre, where Bajrang and his sparring partner Jitender Kinha have already begun training. The wrestlers addressed the Sports Ministry on Friday and asked that the trials be moved to August so that they could be prepared for the tournament.
The IOA has addressed the Olympic Council of Asia and requested permission to submit the wrestling team before August 10 after requesting all national federations to submit their final list of squads by June 30.
By July 15, the OCA must receive the names of all participating Indian players from the IOA.