OCA might not agree to IOA's request of delayed trials for Asian Games

The IOA must submit the names of the competing athletes by July 15 in order for the Asian Games, which are set to begin in Hangzhou, China, on September 23, to be officially announced. Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, wish to be well-prepared for the trials and have asked for extra time to be in top physical and mental condition. They asked the Ministry of Sports to hold the trials in August.