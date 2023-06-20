OCA might not agree to IOA's request of delayed trials for Asian Games
(PTI)
IOA's request to postpone the July 15 deadline for submitting information on the nation's wrestling squad for the Asian Games may not be granted by the OCA. As a result, wrestlers who voiced their opposition against the WFI president would have to show up for the trials ill-prepared.
The IOA must submit the names of the competing athletes by July 15 in order for the Asian Games, which are set to begin in Hangzhou, China, on September 23, to be officially announced. Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, wish to be well-prepared for the trials and have asked for extra time to be in top physical and mental condition. They asked the Ministry of Sports to hold the trials in August.
IOA contacted OCA on Friday on behalf of the wrestlers. According to a source, it would be challenging for the OCA to grant the IOA's request to delay the submission of player names until August as made by six protesting wrestlers. "OCA has to manage 45 countries and 40 sports disciplines at the Asian Games. To accede to IOA's request for extending the deadline for wrestlers by almost a month-and-a-half will be very difficult."
"Let's see what happens. OCA is still studying it. If it was a matter of 4-5 days, it was not an issue but delaying it for 40-45 days is just not feasible," said the source. All country federations have already been requested by the IOA to submit their final list of chosen athletes for the Asian Games by June 30.
"(Giving so much) time is a dodgy thing. How can you delay the entries by one-and-a-half months when the Asian Games are starting on September 23." The source, though, said that since the request had been made by a NOC, "the OCA will have to take up" the issue.
(With PTI inputs)