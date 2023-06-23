Protesting wrestlers to get only single bout trial for Asian Games selection

The six wrestlers — Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Satywart Kadian, and Jitender Kinha—have been granted an exemption from the preliminary trials as well as a guarantee that they will face off against the trial winners between August 5 and August 15.

It's interesting to note that the wrestlers asked the Sports Ministry for permission to compete in the Asian Games trials in August because they believe their protracted protest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment, has left them underprepared for the event.

The deadline for sending all Indian team information to the organisers, July 15th, requires the ad-hoc panel to hold the Asian Games trials before that date.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be able to transmit the names of wrestlers to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) by holding the preliminary trials, but it can subsequently alter the entries if protesting wrestlers succeed in defeating the trial winners.

When asked for comment on the exception granted to the six wrestlers, Bajwa evaded providing a direct response. "It will all depend on OCA's reply. Maybe the OCA will allow us to hold all trials in August, then it's not a problem," said Bajwa.

"The Asian Games and World Championship dates are clashing, there is a small gap of just 5-7 days between the two events. A few wrestlers are preparing for the Asian Games and others for World Championship.

"A few want to win Asian Games medal and others want to qualify for 2024 Olympics through World Championship. August 16 is the date to send names for the World Championships. I feel these kids (protesting wrestlers) are more keen to compete in the Worlds," he added.