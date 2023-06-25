War of words continues between Yogeshwar Dutt and protesting wrestlers
(PTI)
The protesting wrestlers have faced criticism for getting an exemption from the Asian Games trials, while the latter have denied demanding any such favour from the IOA ad-hoc panel. Bajrang Punia, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist has questioned such claims.
It was Yogeshwar Dutt, the 2012 Olympics bronze medalist, who questioned the intent of the protesting wrestlers. "We did not ask for an exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare," said Sakshi Malik.
"We didn't take away anybody's rights. We had just asked for time as we have been away from wrestling for six months, but you are spreading the wrong information," Malik added.
On the other hand, Punia said that he would quit the sport if proved he had asked for a one-bout trial. "If you had problems about the one-trial bout, you should have approached the sports minister and asked on what basis they are taking the trials. But you chose to spread poison through social media," he said.
"We are ready to quit wrestling if it is proved that we asked for an exemption. We never wrote any letter for exemption. If our elders feel that we have done anything wrong. We will quit."
Sakshi further said, "In our life, we have never gone without any trials and never ever deprived any junior," she said.