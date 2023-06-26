No more protest on the streets, say protesting wrestlers

Similar tweets from Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia claimed that the government had followed through on its commitment to charge Singh. "In this case, the wresters' will continue till we get justice, but it (fight) will be in court and not on the road," the statement on Twitter read.

"Regarding the reform in WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for the fulfillment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections."

The wrestlers stated in their approximately 40-minute speech that they would continue to fight Singh and would decide how to do so after reviewing the chargesheet that Singh had filed.

"People are asking us why we are silent. The time (to suspend the protest) was till June 15. This fight will continue, whether it is on the mat or off the mat, but the fight for justice will continue," Vinesh said, "Till Brij Bhushan is not put behind bars, he doesn't pay for his sins, it will continue. We are waiting for a copy of the charge sheet. We will evaluate if it is strong enough for justice. Whether we will sit on the road or put our lives at stake, we will decide. That's why we are silent. Our fight has not ended," she had said.

Additionally, Vinesh said that Dutt was pursuing them out of self-interest. "Wrestlers were afraid after you (Dutt). "You (Dutt) had scared wrestlers. That's why they did not come to the second protest (on April 23). You put pressure on them that they will lose their jobs. People told us that they were with us, but they have compulsions that they can't come," said Vinesh.

"I will tell you why you are doing this. Brij Bhushan might have offered you the post of WFI President, and that's why you have sided with him." The wrestlers paused their protest after being taken from Jantar Mantar on May 28 after receiving assurances from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet would be filed against Singh by then and that none of his family members would be permitted to run in WFI elections. The wrestlers' protest was then put on hold until June 15.

