Top wrestling coaches not happy with trials relaxation to Vinesh and Bajrang
(PTI)
The nation's senior coaches told the IOA ad hoc body in charge of the WFI on Thursday that the decision to exclude six protesting wrestlers from the Asian Games and World Championships trials had not been well received by the wrestling community.
National freestyle coach Jagmander Singh, national greco-roman coach Hargobind Singh, and national women's coach Virender Singh Dahiya gave their opinions during an informal meeting of the ad hoc panel that was conducted in Meerut. "The three coaches told Mr. Bajwa that it is aguish among established as well as upcoming wrestlers. People who run Akhadas and the practitioners of the sport are angry at this unfair and biased decision," an IOA source told PTI.
"No decision was taken, but Mr. Bajwa told them that the panel will look into it," the source added. Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, Jitender Kinha, and Sangeeta Phogat will face off against the winners of the Asian Games and World Championships trial winners in August, according to a letter from Bajwa sent to them on June 16.
The wrestlers had stated that they did not request an exemption and merely needed more time to prepare. The coaches also talked about the team makeup for the forthcoming junior, U15, and World Cadet Championship international competitions.
"It was also discussed that the National camp for both men and women will begin after the Asian Games trials. The men's camp will be held as usual at the SAI centre in Bahalgarh, while the women's camp could be held either in Delhi or Patiala," the source said.
The final day for the trials for the Asian Games and the World Championships will be announced soon.