Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia get permission to train overseas
(PTI)
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has given the Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia permission to attend their overseas training sessions. As part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the athletes will visit Hungary and Kyrgyzstan to prepare for the forthcoming contests.
Punia, an Olympic bronze medalist, will head for a 36-day training camp in Kyrgyzstan, while Vinesh will train in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a week before travelling to Hungary, for an 18-day camp.
As per a report in Indian Express, all their expenses, including flight tickets, board and housing, camp fees, airport transfers, OPA (Out of Pocket Allowance), and others will be taken care of by the Indian government. Not just that, the trip will also include their trainers and sparring partners.
Vinesh's team will have her coach Sudesh, physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat, and physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, while Coach Sujeet Maan, strength and conditioning specialist Kaazi Hasan, physiotherapist Jitender, and sparring partner will be there for Punia.
The protesting wrestlers, including Phogat and Punia, have been given a relaxation in the trials for World Championship and Asiad, where they will face the winners of the trials.