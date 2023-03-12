IOA panel to submit report on WFI controversy soon, assures president PT Usha
(Twitter)
The committee formed by the IOA last month, to look into the alleged sexual charges leveled against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is yet to submit its report, with IOA president PT Usha saying the decision is taking time since it is a sensitive issue they're dealing with.
The seven-member oversight committee headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom was formed on January 20 and was expected to come up with the truth in a month's time. "It (report) is not finalized, it is going on. We met the players (wrestlers). The (IOA) committee will finalize and give the report to the IOA later," Usha told PTI.
"It is a sensitive issue and it has to be done in a good way. Very soon we will do that. It happened when (just after) we took charge. It was with the ministry earlier. Both the ministry and IOA have constituted committees." Meanwhile, Singh, the man in question, had appeared before the committee on February 28 and had denied all the charges.
On the other hand, due to the delay in the process, the top line of Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been out of solid practice for quite some time now, hampering their chances a year before the Olympics.