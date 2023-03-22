Bajrang and Vinesh to train in Poland and Kyrgyzstan under TOPS

According to a press release, the financial aid will pay for athletes' airfare, camp fees, such as the cost of instruction, board, and accommodation, and other expenditures including airport transfers, insurance, internal travel, and out-of-pocket money.

Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh's sparring partner, and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, as well as Bajrang's coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar, and strength and conditioning specialist Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan, will all have their expenses paid for by TOPS.

An Indian national coaching camp will also be organised in preparation for the forthcoming Senior Asian Championship in 2023, depending on the results of the wrestling Oversight Committee's selection trials.

108 wrestlers will participate in the national camp, which would be conducted at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonipat Regional Complex. These 108 wrestlers would also include the men's free-style and Greco-Roman wrestlers who are already receiving training at SAI Sonepat (36 ladies, 33 Greco-Roman, and 39 freestyle).