Did I eat roti made of Shilajit, questions Brij Bhushan Singh over accusations of harassing 1000 women
(PTI)
Brij Bhushan Singh has come out with a controversial statement yet again, speaking against the wrestlers, who have leveled sexual harassment charges against him. Talking to ABP News, he responded to charges of him sexually abusing 1000 women over a span of a few years.
“Earlier, they were saying that I had sexually abused 100 children. Then they started saying that it happened to 1,000 children. Did I eat roti made of Shilajit?” Singh told ABP News channel. “If these people go to Jantar Mantar, I will resign,” Singh said.
The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers. Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, two FIRs were filed against Singh, but the arrest is yet to be made. On the other hand, wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik have made it clear, that they won't move from Jantar Mantar until Singh is arrested.
They also demanded that the government make public, the findings of the Oversight Committee, which was appointed to investigate the entire issue.