Wrestling tournaments for juniors and cadets should be organised, says Brij Bhushan Singh

"All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don't stop wrestling activity; don't play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it... be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don't stop the (wrestling) activity," said Brij Bhushan in an interaction with the media.

This is after the sports ministry stalled the May 7 elections and the IOA has been asked to constitute an ad-hoc committee, which will conduct the elections in 45 days now.

"I appeal to them (protesting wrestlers, IOA, government) that you organise the cadet nationals, junior nationals and other tournaments. If not, then the federation (WFI) can organise it.

"A child who is 14 years and nine months old, he will be 15-plus in three months' time. An opportunity to compete (in the nationals) will go waste if he turns 15. They (IOA, protesting wrestlers, government) should understand this point seriously. Hang me but don't play with the future of children; let the nationals happen, let the camp go on," he added.