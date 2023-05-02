Brij Bhushan Singh alleges Bajrang Punia asked someone to arrange a girl, says has audio proof
(Bajrang Punia/Twitter)
In an interview recently, the tainted WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh made fresh allegations about the protesting wrestlers, especially Bajrang Punia. The allegations came after two FIRs were filed against him in cases pertaining to sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
But despite all this, Singh has vehemently denied the allegations. At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a number of prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting, demanding his arrest, and disbanding of the federation.
Singh went on to say, "I don't know the girl who has levelled allegations against me. The minor girl didn't even testify before the oversight committee formed to investigate the matter," Brij Bhushan Singh told news agency ANI.
"I had submitted an audio clip to the committee in which Bajrang Punia was asking a person to arrange a girl. And now after three months they arranged it and came up with a fresh allegation," he said. The head of the WFI continued by saying that "forces who were active in Shaheen Bagh (anti-CAA protests) and farmers' protest" are once again evident.
“I am just an excuse, their target is the party (BJP),” Brij Bhushan, who is also a BJP MP, said.