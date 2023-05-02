Non-protesting wrestlers want camps to restart, worry about performance at Asiad

As per a report in PTI, more than 300 wrestlers train at SAI Sonepat, across categories and age groups, while as many as 100 women wrestlers train in Lucknow. "I don't have proper sparring partners with me to train. We need to be in a national camp. The Asian Games trials are just two months away. The SAI should restart the camp. Why should the junior wrestlers suffer," Narsingh Pancham Yadav told PTI from Mumbai.