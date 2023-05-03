Vinesh Phogat alleges Anurag Thakur tried to suppress the revolt
(SAI Media)
Vinesh Phogat has claimed that Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tried to stifle the entire issue by creating an oversight panel rather than taking effective action. Phogat and other top wrestlers have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar here against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
"We ended our protest after talking to Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all the athletes had told him about the sexual harassment. By forming a committee, he tried to suppress the matter there; no action was taken that time," Vinesh told reporters.
The renowned wrestler said that it might be challenging to oppose someone in a position of power who has been abusing it for a very long period. "It is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long," she said.
The Olympian went on to say that the wrestlers had their first formal encounter before beginning their protest in Jantar Mantar. However, nothing was done. "Three-four months before we sat at Jantar Mantar, we had met an official, we had told him everything about how women athletes are sexually harassed and mentally tortured when no action was taken, then we sat on dharna," Vinesh said.