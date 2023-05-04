WATCH | Geeta Phogat and Pawan Saroha taken into police custody at Singhu Border

7

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Getty)

There seems to be no end to the wrestlers' woes as now Geeta Phogat, India's first-ever gold medalist at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, was taken into police custody at the Singhu border. Phogat, along with her husband Pawan Saroha, were heading to Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers.

Share this