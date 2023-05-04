WATCH | Geeta Phogat and Pawan Saroha taken into police custody at Singhu Border
There seems to be no end to the wrestlers' woes as now Geeta Phogat, India's first-ever gold medalist at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, was taken into police custody at the Singhu border. Phogat, along with her husband Pawan Saroha, were heading to Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers.
"Me and my husband Pawan Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police," Phogat said in a tweet. Meanwhile, as per the media reports, the duo was taken to the Bawana police station after being detained.
Meanwhile, a group of top Indian wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, and have levelled charges of sexual harassment against him. It has been 11 days since the likes of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat restarted the protest.
While the police have registered two FIRs against Singh, till now no arrest has been made. On the contrary, the Delhi Police was involved in a scuffle with the wrestlers on Wednesday.
दिल्ली पुलिस की मनमानी— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 4, 2023
मुझे जंतर- मंतर पर मेरे भाई-बहनों से मिलने जाने के लिए भी रोक दिया गया
पुलिस कह रही है की दो ही रास्ते हैं या तो अपने घर वापिस जाओ या फिर पुलिस के घर चलो
बेहद निंदनीय pic.twitter.com/yKbUT3LOwq