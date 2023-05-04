WATCH | Scuffle breaks out between wrestlers and Delhi Police, former allege drunk cops abused Vinesh
In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police, injuring Vinesh Phogat's brother Dushyant. It all happened when the wrestlers were bringing folding beds for their stay at the protest site, and officers on duty started enquiring about same.
The wrestlers claimed that the officers misbehaved with the women and even abused them. A distraught Vinesh said, “If you want to kill us, then kill us. Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us."
"Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that? We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother," the World Championship medallist said.
Meanwhile, Bajrang said that the farmers and general public should extend their support to the wrestlers. "I request everyone to reach Delhi by morning. This is the time. If not now, then when. This is a question of the dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan (WFI President) are roaming free despite being a criminal and all this is happening to us," he told PTI.
He further said, "CCTV cameras must be here. Footage will make it clear. It can show he was not there when it happened. We had ordered the beds, we were bringing the beds inside."
#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/gzPJiPYuUU— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023