WATCH | Vinesh Phogat breaks down, says 'did we win medals to see this day'

"Did we win medals to see this day," she said. As per a video released by the PTI, Vinesh went on to say, "That cop kept pushing everyone." On the other hand, Bajrang Punia too was visibly miffed by this disrespectful act.

The incident occurred when the wrestlers were stopped taking folding beds at the protest site. “Since it rained today, the streets are wet. That’s why we were trying to get a bed to the protest site. They’re abusing us. This is how they respect daughters,” Punia said.

On the other hand, the police defended their action and said, that no protester was beaten up and that the wrestlers got aggressive on being asked to not carry the cots to the protest area.

A senior police officer said, “There were a few men who tried bringing cots to the protest site. When policemen asked them about it, they got aggressive and the protesters joined them. They wrongfully restrained a policeman and accused him of being drunk. This is not true. Other officers are at the site and the situation is now under control. No protester was beaten up.”