Ad hoc panel permits state associations to choose wrestlers for Asian Games trials, Vinesh & Bajrang to participate as well

The trials for the Asian Games are anticipated to take place in the third week of June. This week, the precise date will be announced. The Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 23 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou after being postponed due to COVID-19 last year.

The WFI had created a policy the previous year that restricted participation in the trials to bright juniors and medal winners from national championships, national ranking events, Federation Cup, and international competitions.

Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, a member of the Ad-hoc Panel, had first proposed open trials; however, the coaches and referees recommended them to limit it to just medal hopefuls, according to IOA sources.

There are 25 state affiliates of WFI. The number of competitors will significantly increase if all the state organisations field candidates of their choosing in each of the 10 categories in all three styles.

On Monday, the meeting was attended by SAI officials, Bajwa, many wrestling coaches, and referees. After the IOA established the panel to oversee the daily operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), this was the second meeting of its kind. In Meerut, Bajwa had the initial round of consultations with the pertinent parties.

Elite wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia won't be barred from the trials despite their protesting sit-in against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

But Sakshi Malik, another notable protester, won't be able to compete since her name wasn't on the lengthy list the WFI gave to the IOA.