Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat hit the mat after 15 days with Asian Games trials in sight
(Bajrang Punia/Twitter)
India's top protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, finally hit the mat after a gap of 15 days, to be ready for the Asian Games trials as the IOA appointed ad-hoc panel resumed activities by finalizing the dates for Asia Championships (U-17, U-23) trials.
But not with the best of facilities and sparring partners at their disposal, the wrestlers resumed their training somehow. Till recently, the wrestlers were firm that they won't prepare for any tournaments until WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh is arrested, but made a U-turn, when Vinesh said that they would not miss any more tournaments.
She had also said on Sunday, that the wrestlers are trying to work out a plan wherein they can manage their training along with the protest. Till now, they had just been relying on some light exercises at Jantar Mantar, which are not sufficient.
As per a report in PTI, the wrestlers had a one-hour session at a nearby stadium, with Bajrang sparring with Jitender Kinha, and Vinesh with cousin Sangeeta, and Sakshi Malik. On the other hand, Satyawart Kadian trained with his brother Sombir.