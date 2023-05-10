Sakshi Malik challeges Brij Bhushan Singh to take lie detector test
(Bajrang Punia/ Twitter)
The WFI vs Wrestlers controversy does not look like ending anytime soon as the second leg of the protest is nearing the third-week mark. On Wednesday, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik challenged Brij Bhushan Singh to undergo a lie detector Narco test if he is innocent.
As many as seven women wrestlers have recorded statements against Singh after two FIRs were lodged against him. "I challenge WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not," Malik said at a press conference here.
"We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. If the WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it," said another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia.
On Thursday, the wrestlers are deciding to wear black armbands for the slow pace of the investigation against Singh. One of the primary demands of the wrestlers has been that Singh be arrested on grounds of sexual harassment.