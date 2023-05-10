The Delhi High Court asks for progress report from police in FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh
(PTI)
On Wednesday, the Delhi court asked an update from the Delhi Police about the sexual harassment claim made against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). On a motion by the protesting wrestlers to supervise the inquiry, the judge issued notice to police.
The police was instructed by the court to submit their report by May 12 in order for the issue to be heard again. Two FIRs were filed on April 28 after the women wrestlers petitioned the Supreme Court.
In accordance with the POCSO Act, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been the subject of one FIR for allegedly harassing a juvenile girl and another FIR for allegedly harassing other complainants.
The best wrestlers in the nation, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, renewed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23, calling for the WFI president's arrest.
(With PTI inputs)