Wrestlers protest with black bands on 18th day, stay adamant on demands

As their agitation reached its 18th day, the protesting wrestlers and their supporters wore black bands and dubbed Thursday a black day. Till now, no concrete decision has been taken to arrest the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, against whom two FIRs have been lodged.

