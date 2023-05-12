Wrestlers protest with black bands on 18th day, stay adamant on demands
(Bajrang Punia/ Twitter)
As their agitation reached its 18th day, the protesting wrestlers and their supporters wore black bands and dubbed Thursday a black day. Till now, no concrete decision has been taken to arrest the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, against whom two FIRs have been lodged.
Top Indian wrestlers wore black bands over their foreheads and arms, as a sign of protest, on the 18th day at Jantar Mantar. The likes of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kaidyan, and Jitender Kinha, chose this form of protest on Thursday.
As many as seven women wrestlers have recorded statements against Singh, alleging sexual harassment. Meanwhile, the women's camp has been shifted from Lucknow, to Patiala now, and all activities are likely to resume soon.
On the other hand, the protest has also taken a political colour, with the Khap Panchayats warning the authorities, to take action by 21st May.
क्रांतिकारियों ने ऐसा मुल्क बनाने के लिए शहादत नहीं दी थी जहां पर महिलाओं को न्याय के लिए 19 दिनों से गर्मी, बारिश व मच्छरों में सड़क पर बैठे पहलवानों को काला दिवस मनाने पर मजबूर होना पड़े, ये देखकर भगत सिंह, गांधी, अम्बेडकर, बोस, कलाम की आत्मा रो रही होगी।#WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/HHst5SAkSq— Abhimanyu Kohar (@KoharAbhimanyu) May 11, 2023