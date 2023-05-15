Wrestlers consider IOA's takeover of Wrestling Federation as the first step towards justice

"When they talk about the safety of women in the country, then we too are their daughters and they should come out and support us," she said. "We are writing an open letter to them (ruling party's women parliamentarians) and our fellow wrestlers will deliver those letters by hand. We will also send letters via e-mail. We feel that our voice, our grievances, have not yet reached them... we feel that after they receive the letters they will come and support us," added Vinesh.