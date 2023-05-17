Protesting wrestlers visit Hanuman Temple, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
(PTI)
The protesting wrestlers and their supporters marched to the neighbouring Hanuman Temple and also Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Wednesday to pray. They are calling for the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The wrestlers, who have been protesting for the past 25 days, visited the shrine close to Connaught Place on Tuesday with the help of hundreds of fans and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
Olympic and World Championship medalist Bajrang Punia asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene. "I think our voices are not reaching PM Modi. We request him and Home Minister to ensure justice for us. They gave the slogan, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. So we request that give justice to these daughters. They are also the nation's daughters," he said.
"We have come to the temple to seek Bajrang Bali's blessings so that the daughters of our country get justice at the earliest."
On the other hand, Vinesh said, "It is our country's misfortune. Does every girl of the country need to do a sit-in to get justice? Can't we punish the guilty, our country cannot be so weak."
Meanwhile, the khap panchayats have already warned the authorities to take a suitable action by May 21.