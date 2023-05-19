Wrestlers continue protest, ready to sacrifice careers for female competitors
(PTI)
On Thursday, wrestlers who were protesting stated that they were prepared to "sacrifice" their wrestling careers in order to guarantee justice for the female competitors. Additionally, they appreciated the decision of the IOA panel to hold the selection trials for U-17 and U-23 Asian Championships.
Into the fourth week of the protest, the wrestlers said, “Our fight for justice will continue. We are getting great support from the entire country. The government’s motto is Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save girl Educate girl), so it should keep in mind these are the country’s daughters,” Bajrang said.
On losing out some crucial time for the preparations for the Asian Games, Bajrang said, “If we get justice for the daughters it is our biggest medal. We are willing to sacrifice. The fight is for good people in WFI and not people like Brij Bhushan or his followers who will keep on molesting women wrestlers,” he said.
Meanwhile, he welcomed the decision to hold the Asian Championships U-17 and U-23 Indian team selection trials at NIS Patiala and the Sports Authority of India Regional Centre in Sonepat. “We welcome the move to start the game again through trials. We had said before the game should be taken care of by the committee and not Brij Bhushan. We never opposed the committee."
“We are not calling other wrestlers here we don’t want their practice to be affected,” he said.
“If nothing happens by tomorrow whatever our elders will decide in the khap panchayat we will follow. On the 21st the next move of our protest will be made.”