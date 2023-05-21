Sakshi Malik alleges wrestlers denied entry into Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match between CSK and DC
(Twitter/ Sakshi Malik)
As the top Indian wrestlers continue to protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, it seems like all doors have already closed on them. 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik alleged on Saturday that she, along with other wrestlers was denied entry at the Aun Jaitley Stadium.
The wrestlers were out to see the IPL 2023 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, but despite having match tickets, they were denied entry into the stadium, alleged Malik. "We all five had match tickets and we were going to watch the game. Delhi Police took our tickets first, then we were taken to an uncertain location," Sakshi told IANS.
"Police said that they would give us VIP treatment but tried to detain us. We then demanded our tickets and said we won't watch the game now and returned," said another wrestler, who was present there with Sakshi.
Meanwhile, the khap panchayat is to take a decision on how to proceed in the entire matter, as Brij Bhushan has still not been arrested, with the protest entering its 28th day.