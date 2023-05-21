WFI vs Wrestlers | A brief timeline

It all started in January when top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment and demanded his arrest. Till now no notable outcome has come in the entire matter, with both parties coming out with scathing remarks on a daily basis. SportsCafe tracks all the events that have unfolded ever since the controversy broke out.

January 18 - This is when the entire controversy erupted. Top Indian wrestlers went on a protest at Jantar Mantar, with the sports ministry asking for a reply from WFI in 72 hours.

January 19 - BJP leader Babita Phogat joined the protest and assured protesting wrestlers of a suitable action. The wrestlers also met sports minister Anurag Thakur, and the meeting lasted for five hours.

January 20 - The IOA formed a five-member panel to look into the entire issue. The panel was headed by MC Mary Kom.

January 21 - All activities of the WFI were suspended, and taken over by the Oversight Committee.

January 31- Wrestlers were unhappy with the members of the committee, and alleged that it was constituted without their approval. Immediately, Babita was added to the panel.

April 23 - After waiting for three months, the wrestlers went on a dharna again. They demanded an FIR be registered against Brij Bhushan, along with his arrest. Wrestlers also ask the panel to make findings public.

April 25 - Wrestlers approach SC, to help them in registering an FIR against Singh.

April 28 - Two FIRs are registered against Singh, one under the POCSO Act. Still, no arrest is made.

April 30 - Police gives protection to seven female wrestlers.

May 3 - Vinesh alleges Anurag Thakur tried to brush the entire issue under the carpet. A scuffle erupts between Delhi Police and wrestlers, where Vineshs' brother gets injured.

May 7 - Khaps get involved, and give a May 21 deadline for Brij Bhushan's arrest.

May 18 - Bajrang Punia says that the wrestlers are ready to sacrifice their medals for the cause.