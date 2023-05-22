Wrestlers say, 'Ready to undergo Narco test'
(PTI)
After Brij Bhushan Singh challenged the protesting wrestlers to undergo a lie-detector test, the latter accepted the offer. In a longish Facebook post on Sunday, Singh asked the wrestlers to take the test and added that he would do the same as he has nothing to hide.
"I am ready to undergo a narco test, polygraph test, or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests with me. If both the wrestlers agree to undergo it, call a press conference and make an announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test," he posted in Hindi.
Responding to this, Bajrang said, "We are ready to face Narco Test but we would also want him (Brij Bhushan) to also face the Test under Supreme Court's supervision and with live streaming on national television.
"We would like to see what questions are being asked. He has asked for the Narco Test of Vinesh and myself. I am saying why only two of us but also all those girls who have filed complaints should also undergo Narco Test," he added.
Meanwhile, Vinesh went on to say that the whole country should know what kind of injustice they have gone through. "The whole country should know what kind of atrocities and injustice we faced."
Now the wrestlers have decided to take a candle march at India Gate on May 23. "As you are aware our protest turns one month, on May 23, we would take out a candle march at India Gate. "We must remind people that ours is a peaceful protest and anyone trying to disrupt peace with provocative speeches or any kind of trouble would be himself responsible for consequences and we don't take any responsibility," Sakshi said.