Brij Bhushan Singh agrees to undergo lie-detector test under one condition
(PTI)
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has responded to charges of sexual harassment by saying he is willing to take a narco test or a lie detector test. But that has come under one condition, which needs to be fulfilled by the wrestlers.
The BJP MP made it plain on Sunday that wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will also have to go through it.
"If both the wrestlers (Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat) are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce," Brij Bhushan said on Facebook. "I guarantee that if they are, so am I."
Meanwhile, the wrestlers continue to protest on Jantar Mantar against Singh, over charges of sexual harassment. The protest has entered day 30, and still, no arrest has been made, for which the wrestler's faction is adamant.
On the other hand, Singh has made it clear, that the allegations are baseless, and he will come out clean in the entire matter.