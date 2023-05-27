Japan's Olympic gold medalist wrestler Risako Kawai comes out in support of Indian counterparts
(Getty)
Japan's Olympic gold medalist wrestler, and a three-time world champion, Risako Kawai has come out in support of the protesting Indian counterparts. The likes of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh for at Jantar Mantar for over a month now.
"I hope it will be an environment where Indian athletes can practice with peace of mind," Kawai wrote retweeting a BBC News video on the wrestlers' protest. The Japanese happens to be the first high-profile international athlete to come out in support of the Indian wrestlers.
Meanwhile, Bajrang and Vinesh, who are medal are potential medal contenders for India at the Asia Games, have devoted their entire time to the protest. They have been continuously demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, while no action has been taken in that direction, despite two FIRs being lodged against him.
Now the wrestlers have planned to organise a big gathering of women outside the new Parliament on 28th May, the day it will be inaugurated.
インドの選手が安心して練習できる環境になりますように🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/osbc1ZDr1b— 川井梨紗子 risako kinjo kawai (@risako_kawai) May 25, 2023