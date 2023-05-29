Delhi Police says all wrestlers released, FIRs lodged under various sections

The police also confirmed the same. Also, FIRs have been registered against these players under various sections of the penal code. "Police are in the process of registering FIR against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat under IPC's Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 352 (assaulting any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in duty)," a police source said.