Delhi Police says all wrestlers released, FIRs lodged under various sections
(PTI)
It was a messy Sunday for the protesting Indian wrestlers and their fans, as the likes of Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were detained by the Delhi Police, who were heading to the new Parliament for Mahapanchayat. But now Delhi Police has come forward and said that all wrestlers have been released.
"Police have released women protestors including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat," the police official said. Malik had earlier told IANS that they will go back to Jantar Mantar and continue their protest. But for now, it has all been suppressed by the Police, and the tents, where they had been protesting, uprooted.
The police also confirmed the same. Also, FIRs have been registered against these players under various sections of the penal code. "Police are in the process of registering FIR against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat under IPC's Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 352 (assaulting any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in duty)," a police source said.
On the other hand, Sakshi said, "I was in Burari and it was difficult to contact other wrestlers. Hope everyone is fine. We will go to Jantar Mantar from here and the fight will go on till justice prevails.
(With IANS inputs)