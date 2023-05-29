Neeraj Chopra slams detention of wrestlers, tweets there has to be a better way to deal
(AFP)
India's javelin specialist Neeraj Chopra has spoken once again in support of the protesting wrestlers, this time over their detention on Sunday. All the top wrestlers demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh were arrested as they marched towards the new parliament building.
Chopra openly condemned the way the Indian wrestlers were dragged on the road, filled in police vans, and then taken to different locations. Meanwhile, it is claimed that the wrestlers were arrested for violation of law and order.
“यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | (I feel saddened to see this) There has to be a better way to deal with this,” Chopra tweeted.
Another athlete, Murali Sreeshankar, came out in support of the wrestlers. “Absolutely barbaric !! Our champions didn’t deserve this. As an athlete who dreams and works towards Olympic glory, this picture would leave a very deep wound 😞”
Though, it looks like he later deleted the tweet.
