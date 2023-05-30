Wrestlers decide against immersing medals in Ganga
(PTI)
There seems to be no end to the woes of protesting wrestlers as they reached Haridwar, to immerse their medals in Ganga. But somehow they were stopped to do so by farmer leader Naresh Tikait; as per media reports, they have given another five days to take suitable action against Brij Bhushan Singh.
When Sakshi Malik, Vinesh, and her cousin Sangeeta reached Har Ki Pauri, a huge crowd gathered in their support, but the players kept sobbing, along with their husbands. Visibly troubled with the laurels in their hands, they stood there for a while, before Tikait intervened.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sakshi had said, Have women wrestlers done any wrong by demanding justice for the sexual harassment that happened to them? We are being treated like criminals by the system and police, while the oppressor is out in the open...He is even openly talking about changing the POCSO Act. We feel that we have nothing left in this country.”
“We are remembering those moments when we won medals in Olympics, World Championships. Now we are questioning why we even won those in the first place. Did we win so that the system behaves badly with us? Drag us and then make us the culprits."