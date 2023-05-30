Wrestlers to fast unto death at India Gate, to immerse medals in Ganga on Tuesday
(Bajrang Punia/ Twitter)
Two days after the wrestlers were detained from the new Parliament site, Sakshi Malik has announced that they will sit on a fast unto death at India Gate and will immerse the medals in Ganga at 6 pm on Tuesday. The wrestlers have been demanding arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh in case of sexual assualt.
Malik wrote in a post on Twitter, “Have women wrestlers done any wrong by demanding justice for the sexual harassment that happened to them? We are being treated like criminals by the system and police, while the oppressor is out in the open...He is even openly talking about changing the POCSO Act. We feel that we have nothing left in this country.”
“We are remembering those moments when we won medals in Olympics, World Championships. Now we are questioning why we even won those in the first place. Did we win so that the system behaves badly with us? Drag us and then make us the culprits,” Malik added.
She further added, “We will sit on fast unto death at India Gate. India Gate is the place of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives. We are not as holy as our martyrs, but while playing at the international level, our feelings were also like those soldiers."
She made it clear in her tweets that they were going to immerse the medals in the river.
