Anil Kumble expresses disappointment over ill-treatment of wrestlers
(Bajrang Punia/ Twitter)
Former India cricket coach Anil Kumble expressed his "dismay" on Tuesday at the treatment of the protesting wrestlers who were detained and arrested by police at Jantar Mantar after attempting to march towards the new Parliament building and stage a "Mahila Mahapanchayat."
On Sunday, when the wrestlers and their supporters broke through the security cordon during their march to protest the lack of action against departing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers, unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championship medalists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, were witnessed.
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the new Parliament building, the wrestlers scheduled a "Mahila Mahapanchayat." They were detained as they attempted to march in the direction of the new Parliament building despite the Delhi Police's refusal to grant them permission to do so. Leg-spinner Kumble, 52, believed a conversation might have settled the matter.
"Dismayed to hear about what transpired on the 28th of May with our wrestlers being manhandled. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a resolution at the earliest," Kumble said.