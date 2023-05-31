United World Wrestling condemns wrestlers' arrest, threatens to ban WFI over delayed elections

"For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)," UWW said in a statement. "It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge."

"The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities."

"UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations."

"UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and to reiterate our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns," the organisation said in a statement. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Executive Committee elections were to be held within 45 days of the newly formed committee's inception, according to a request from the Sports Ministry made to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A two-person ad hoc committee was established on April 27 to manage the day-to-day operations of WFI and oversee the election process. 33 days have passed since then, leaving the body with only 12 days to hold the elections.

If the national federation fails to conduct the elective general assembly on schedule, the UWW threatened to outlaw it.

"Finally, UWW will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected," it said.

"Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year."