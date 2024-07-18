Cricket Stars Winning Hearts on YouTube

(Steve Smith’s video on cricket tips)

There was a time when cricket fans had to wait for matches to watch their favourite cricket players, but the digital age has changed everything. This evolving environment has helped the cricketers grab more attention from their fans through online content creation. When it comes to creating content, various cricketers have chosen YouTube as their primary destination, through which they are able to connect with their fans in their own ways. From sharing insights into their personal life to match analysis, there are a few cricketers who have been dominating on YouTube. Let's have a look at the cricketers who have already impressed people with their on-field action and are now winning hearts with their content creation skills.

1. Aakash Chopra

The cricket commentator and analyst Aakash Chopra, is the most popular cricketer on YouTube, having more than 4.41 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Aakash has posted over 2.8K videos on his channel, and his videos have been viewed a total of 1.07 billion times on the platform. He has the habit of making sure that people understand his point of view and how well the game has been doing in recent times.

(Aakash Chopra in his recent IPL video regarding MI vs RCB match)

Known for his impressive skills as a cricket analyst, fans have been praising his knowledge regarding the game, which he provides them on his YouTube channel. With the help of his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra makes approximately between the range of 107.4K to 1.7 Million US dollars every year. Besides this, he has been working on his YouTube channel to accommodate several brands.

2. Shoaib Akhtar

The Rawalpindi Express, or Shoaib Akhtar, has been a dominant bowler for the Pakistan Men's cricket team, being feared by the batsmen at the time. Since his retirement, Shoaib Akhtar has been active on his YouTube channel, where fans can have a sneak peek into his life, along with some expert opinions and match analysis.

(Shoaib Akhtar’s recent video, racing against Harbhajan Singh)

Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel boasts an impressive subscriber count of over 3.66 million, and his content has garnered a staggering 385 million views across 450 videos. His channel covers a wide range of topics, from cricket analysis to lifestyle vlogs, catering to a diverse audience. With such a large following, Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel is not only popular but also profitable. It is estimated that he earns between $1.5K to $23.3K annually from his channel, making it a significant source of income for the former cricketer.

3. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, renowned for his spin wizardry on the cricket field, is equally active off the pitch, maintaining a thriving presence on his official YouTube channel. Alongside his commitments to the Indian cricket team, Ashwin consistently shares engaging content with his audience. With a substantial subscriber base exceeding 1.4 million and a remarkable 178 million views on his channel, Ashwin's videos resonate with fans worldwide.

(Ravichandran Ashwin and Mike Hussey podcast video on Ashwin’s channel)

Ashwin holds more than 1.4 million subscribers on his channel, and his videos have been viewed 178 million times on the YouTube platform. In terms of earnings, Ashwin's YouTube channel proves to be a lucrative endeavour, generating an estimated annual income ranging from $37.8K to $605.1K. This not only highlights his popularity but also underscores the value of his digital presence as a cricketer and content creator.

4. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, more popularly known as the Master Blaster of the Indian cricket team, has been among the most subscribed cricketers all over the world. Sachin's official YouTube channel has approximately 1.58 million subscribers and has garnered over 357 million views in just 267 videos.

(Sachin Tendulkar in his Mumbai Cricket journey video)

Most of the videos uploaded to his channel are related to insights into his life beyond cricket, including podcasts with cricket analysts and meetings with some of his cricket fans. Sachin Tendulkar makes approximately 17.8K to 284.9K US dollars every year from his YouTube channel.

5. Ramiz Raja

Another popular Pakistani cricketer and analyst, Ramiz Raja, also makes it to the list of famous Cricketers who are winning hearts on YouTube. His official YouTube channel has more than 1.72 million subscribers and over 1.2K videos, which have been viewed over 325 million times on the platform.

(Ramiz Raja giving match analysis on his channel after PSL 2024 finals)

Ramiz Raja uploads videos related to the match analysis of the Pakistan Super League, Pakistan's International matches, and some of his opinions regarding Pakistan's International Cricket team players. His YouTube channel generates approximately 1.1K to 16.8K US dollars every year.

6. Pat Cummins

The Australian captain, Pat Cummins, has shown his leading skills on the pitch and beyond, being active on his YouTube channel and maintaining his play on the field. Currently, he is the captain of the Australia Men's Cricket team in the ODI and Test format, and also captains Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

(Pat Cummins instructing about Cricket Fitness in his latest video)

On his official YouTube channel, Pat Cummins has over 223K subscribers and has posted only 20 videos, grabbing over 6.5 million views in total. Cummins uploads vlogs and cricketing content, along with some practice skills, on his YouTube channel. He is able to generate over 119 to 1.9K US dollars from his YouTube channel.

7. Brad Hogg

Australia's other dominant player, Brad Hogg, has been active in the field of content creation with the help of his cricket analysing skills. Hogg is regular in uploading videos on his YouTube channel, mostly related to the match analysis, along with some funny moments in his own way.

(Brad Hogg in his recent video regarding the MI vs RCB clash at IPL 2024)

He has over 130K subscribers on his official YouTube channel and has secured over 9.8 million views in total from 631 videos. Brad Hogg makes between 174 and 2.8K US dollars every year from his YouTube channel.