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Cricket

SportsCafe Cricket is a portal where you will find the latest news, live scores of cricket matches and scores boards. Our experts live cricket, enthusiastically sharing all insights!

Cricket News

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The thrilling showdown between bat and ball has forever been a source of excitement, and with the advent of SportsCafe, that excitement is elevated to new heights. This dynamic platform brings an added layer of enthusiasm to the amazing contest.

Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Alibaug Ahead of ODI Comeback

Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Alibaug Ahead of ODI Comeback

Virat Kohli will be making his ODI comeback in the England series. His return would be the first since he played an iconic knock in the finals against Gujarat Titans. Kohli was spotted having a practice session at Alibaug, as fans have been kept excited for his return.

cricket04:55 PM, 04 July, 2026

Twitter Buzzes Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Story Ahead of 2nd T20I

cricket04:48 PM, 04 July, 2026

AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharma's Blitz Helps India Chase Down England at Old Trafford

cricket04:43 PM, 04 July, 2026

Can England Finally End Their World Cup Final Curse Against Australia?

IPL 2026 News

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Are you a passionate follower of the Indian Cricket Team, eager to stay updated on every piece of news related to them? Look no further than SportsCafe, your ultimate destination for comprehensive coverage tailored to "Bleed Blue" fans.

Hardik Pandya Trade Buzz Gets Fresh Twist After CSK CEO's Statement

Hardik Pandya Trade Buzz Gets Fresh Twist After CSK CEO's Statement

Hardik Pandya has been in the rumours for a trade deal with CSK. It has been reported that Pandya is on the radar for a possible trade with the Super Kings ahead of the next season. But recently, CSK CEO has talked about the team review, which is yet to take place for the IPL 2026 season.

Indian Premier League02:30 PM, 18 June, 2026

BCCI Reveals Fresh Details on Potential IPL Schedule Expansion

Indian Cricket News

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Are you a passionate follower of the Indian Cricket Team, eager to stay updated on every piece of news related to them? Look no further than SportsCafe, your ultimate destination for comprehensive coverage tailored to "Bleed Blue" fans.

Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Alibaug Ahead of ODI Comeback

Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Alibaug Ahead of ODI Comeback

Virat Kohli will be making his ODI comeback in the England series. His return would be the first since he played an iconic knock in the finals against Gujarat Titans. Kohli was spotted having a practice session at Alibaug, as fans have been kept excited for his return.

cricket04:55 PM, 04 July, 2026

Twitter Buzzes Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Story Ahead of 2nd T20I

cricket04:48 PM, 04 July, 2026

AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharma's Blitz Helps India Chase Down England at Old Trafford

cricket04:43 PM, 04 July, 2026

Can England Finally End Their World Cup Final Curse Against Australia?

cricket04:34 PM, 04 July, 2026

Here's How England Fared in Their Last T20I at Manchester

Bangladesh Cricket Team News

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Meet the Bangladesh Cricket Team players, find out what they do and what they have achieved on the cricket field and what the future holds for them - all the latest news to help you get to know your favorite team and its players even better.

Why Australia Have Fallen Behind Their Rivals in White-Ball Cricket?

Why Australia Have Fallen Behind Their Rivals in White-Ball Cricket?

Australia has not been able to do much well in white ball cricket in 2026. The team has suffered yet another series loss, as they lost to Bangladesh in the ODI series. With this form continuing, fans question their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Team02:57 PM, 09 June, 2026

Litton Das Shares Untold Details About Bangladeshs T20 World Cup Saga

Featured Cricket Players

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Struggling to get every small detail about your cricketing idol? Don't worry, SportsCafe has got you covered.

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Abhishek Sharma

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Hardik Himanshu Pandya

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Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah

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Kannaur Lokesh Rahul

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni

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Rohit Gurunath Sharma

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Travis Michael Head

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Virat Kohli

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Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal

Featured Cricket Teams

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Looking for stats and news about your favorite cricket team? Click on the link and follow the stats and lineup changes of Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans or Rajasthan Royals and more.

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Chennai Super Kings

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Delhi Capitals

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Gujarat Titans

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Kolkata Knight Riders

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Lucknow Super Giants

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Mumbai Indians

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Punjab Kings

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Rajasthan Royals

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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Sunrisers Hyderabad

Cricket Match Predictions

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We make our daily predictions based on the analysis of many matches and dozens of data. You will get valuable information about the chances of winning your favorite team.

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

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ENG

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51%49%
Prediction

Gloucestershire vs Surrey

T20 Blast

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GLO

SUR

SUR

54%46%
Prediction

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Sportscafe's cricket betting experts meticulously reviewed numerous bookmakers in India, compiling a list of the absolute best cricket betting sites.

4rabet

4rabet

5

700% up to ₹20,000
Review
Crorebet

Crorebet

4.9

700% up to ₹20,000
Review
Batery

Batery

4.8

500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
Review
Rajabets

Rajabets

4.7

200% up to ₹100,000
Review
Tez888

Tez888

4.6

500% up to ₹75,000
Review
Cricket Betting Sites

Best Cricket Betting Apps

To enhance accessibility to cricket betting, several bookmakers offer convenient cricket betting apps. Our team at Sportscafe has curated a selection of the finest applications, enabling you to profitably place bets on cricket.

Batery App

Batery App

4.8

500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
App Review
Tez888 App

Tez888 App

4.6

500% up to ₹75,000
Review
Cricket Betting Apps

Read Our Cricket Blog

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Captains Winning Streaks: Name the captain with consecutive wins

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Underdogs Who Shocked Giants: Legendary matches where outsiders beat the favorites

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Career Breakthrough Moments: Guess the event that launched a players stardom

Sports Videos

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Sachin Tendulkar’s Most Unexpected Cricket Record 😳 #CricketHistory

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Did KKR Completely Mess Up? | IPL 2026 Playing XI – Ep. 1 🏏

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sparks Controversy After U-19 Final 😳 What Really Happened? #CricketNews

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The Only Cricketer Ever Executed 😳 | Leslie Hylton’s Dark Cricket Story #CricketHistory