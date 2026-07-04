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Virat Kohli will be making his ODI comeback in the England series. His return would be the first since he played an iconic knock in the finals against Gujarat Titans. Kohli was spotted having a practice session at Alibaug, as fans have been kept excited for his return.
Are you a passionate follower of the Indian Cricket Team, eager to stay updated on every piece of news related to them? Look no further than SportsCafe, your ultimate destination for comprehensive coverage tailored to "Bleed Blue" fans.
Hardik Pandya has been in the rumours for a trade deal with CSK. It has been reported that Pandya is on the radar for a possible trade with the Super Kings ahead of the next season. But recently, CSK CEO has talked about the team review, which is yet to take place for the IPL 2026 season.
Are you a passionate follower of the Indian Cricket Team, eager to stay updated on every piece of news related to them? Look no further than SportsCafe, your ultimate destination for comprehensive coverage tailored to "Bleed Blue" fans.
Virat Kohli will be making his ODI comeback in the England series. His return would be the first since he played an iconic knock in the finals against Gujarat Titans. Kohli was spotted having a practice session at Alibaug, as fans have been kept excited for his return.
Meet the Bangladesh Cricket Team players, find out what they do and what they have achieved on the cricket field and what the future holds for them - all the latest news to help you get to know your favorite team and its players even better.
Australia has not been able to do much well in white ball cricket in 2026. The team has suffered yet another series loss, as they lost to Bangladesh in the ODI series. With this form continuing, fans question their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.
Struggling to get every small detail about your cricketing idol? Don't worry, SportsCafe has got you covered.
Looking for stats and news about your favorite cricket team? Click on the link and follow the stats and lineup changes of Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans or Rajasthan Royals and more.
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