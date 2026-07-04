England vs India
T20 Series England vs India
Old Trafford Cricket Ground
ENG
51%
Chance of Winning
IND
49.00%
The team of SportsCafe analysts shares accurate predictions and betting tips for today's T20 and T10 cricket matches. A useful guide with 100% accuracy for beginners.
Get the best today cricket prediction and betting tips for matches starting in the hours or minutes ahead. This includes both live cricket prediction and recommendations for prematch events. Choose the outcome you feel the most promising and listen to our experts.
T20 Series England vs India
Old Trafford Cricket Ground
ENG
51%
Chance of Winning
IND
49.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
GLO
54%
Chance of Winning
SUR
46.00%
Besides cricket predictions for today on our website you can get predictions and betting tips on future matches. We regularly add upcoming matches, which start in the next few days or weeks.
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
53%
Chance of Winning
LEI
47.00%
T20 Blast
Riverside Ground
DUR
51%
Chance of Winning
NOT
49.00%
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
56%
Chance of Winning
WOR
44.00%
T20 Blast
The Rose Bowl
HAM
53%
Chance of Winning
KEN
47.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
NOR
55%
Chance of Winning
SOM
45.00%
T20 Blast
Edgbaston
WAR
54%
Chance of Winning
GLO
46.00%
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Lord's
ENG
44%
Chance of Winning
AUS
56.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
ESS
57%
Chance of Winning
MID
43.00%
T20 Blast
LAN
VS
DER
T20 Series England vs India
Trent Bridge
ENG
VS
IND
Take a look at the completed cricket matches to make sure our predictions are highly accurate.
T20 Blast
County Ground
SUS
53%
Chance of Winning
ESS
47.00%
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
52%
Chance of Winning
WAR
48.00%
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
51%
Chance of Winning
LAN
49.00%
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
56%
Chance of Winning
DUR
44.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
WOR
53%
Chance of Winning
KEN
47.00%
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Kennington Oval
ENG
58%
Chance of Winning
RSA
42.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
DER
43%
Chance of Winning
LAN
57.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
ESS
41%
Chance of Winning
SUR
59.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
GLO
47%
Chance of Winning
NOR
53.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
WAR
56%
Chance of Winning
SUS
44.00%
T20 Series England vs India
Riverside Ground
ENG
45%
Chance of Winning
IND
55.00%
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Kennington Oval
AUS
60%
Chance of Winning
WIN
40.00%
With the much awaited and renowned Indian Premier League tournament not only in India coming up in 2026, more and more cricket fans are becoming interested in the outcome of every match. The top 10 teams will battle it out for the IPL title and we have been preparing all year to bring you the best and expert IPL predictions. Hundreds of figures and factors such as weather, players' form and even the venue have been evaluated to maximise the accuracy of the result.
We publish IPL match predictions and betting tips a few days in advance so that you are ready by the time the event starts. The requirements for the predictions are high and we do our best not to undermine your trust. The tips will help narrow down the winner for you, as we have done all the accurate work of analysing in advance for today's match.
Our website is known as the best cricket prediction site. It stands out for reliable match predictions, expert insights, and detailed analysis trusted by cricket fans worldwide.
Sportscafe cricket match predictions are accurate alomost 100% of the time. User feedback and past match results confirm this. This helps reduce risks and improve chances of success.
Given Sportscafe’s team of great analysts, the website provides real-time updates and expert cricket prediction tips before and during matches. On average, over 10 updates are shared daily, keeping fans informed about important changes. These updates include key information such as pitch conditions, player availability, and other factors that could impact the match.
Another key feature is the analysis of thousands of data points for each match. This includes player form, team head-to-head stats, weather conditions, and past performances. Advanced algorithms check every detail to avoid missing anything important.
Every month, Sportscafe has over 500,000 active users. This makes it a trusted source for cricket fans worldwide. The large user base keeps the platform updated with the latest trends.
With detailed insights into individual player performances, such as a player’s batting average on certain pitches or against specific bowlers, Sportscafe helps players make more targeted bets. For example, during the IPL 2026, the accuracy of predicting players' results is 100% at the moment.
Each cricket match prediction is made taking into account a variety of factors such as player form, historical data, recent news and even stadium conditions and more. Achieving high accuracy is helped by the vast experience and expertise of SportsCafe authors, who use only proven reputable data sources for analysis, such as: Cricinfo, Statsguru, Cricmetric, Cricket Archive, Cricbuzz and Cricket.com.
Recent form is one of the most critical indicators of a team's performance. It accounts for results in the last 5-10 matches, showing whether a team or player is in rhythm or struggling. It can be broken down into:
Historical results between two teams provide a psychological and tactical edge.
Factors to consider:
Cricket, especially T20s, is a game of matchups.
Every venue has its unique characteristics that influence match outcomes.
Key metrics to analyze:
While overall head-to-head stats are useful, venue-specific records provide a deeper insight. Some teams perform exceptionally well or poorly at specific venues due to familiarity, crowd support, or pitch conditions.
Key considerations:
Some games or matchups have significant historical narratives.
The law of averages suggests that outliers in performance will eventually regress to the mean. This applies in two ways:
Cricket betting tips like match predictions are designed to help you make profitable bets. Our tips are based on detailed and 100% accurate cricket match forecasts, analyzing various factors like team form, player stats, field conditions, weather forecast and scorecards to suggest likely outcomes or valuable opportunities.
For beginners in the world of cricket betting in India, free tips are a boon. They help you understand the various betting options available besides just choosing the winner of the match. Betting tips include several components: the match and the market (e.g. match winner, top batsman), the selection (e.g. India to win, Virat Kohli to be top batsman), the odds (often highlighting the value).
Here are some areas our experts can guide you:
The cricket betting odds will show you how much you can win if you bet on a player or team. Our betting tips are about finding the "value" where the odds offered by the bookie is more than the actual probability of the event happening which gives you the benefit. We have also created a odds calculator for you, which allows you to calculate your potential winnings with 100% accuracy in advance based on the odds you need. Instructions for use can be found at the link.
Based on our experience, we have prepared dozens of articles that will help you understand what back and lay, accumulator bets, and handicap are. A beginner who has decided to place a bet on a match with their favorite team for the first time can increase their chances of winning. Different types of bets are just a small part of our comprehensive betting guide.
Although the free cricket betting tips are about the match itself, the recommendations might be about where to bet. Bookies offer different odds for the same outcome. We can suggest a cricket betting app that offers better odds for you. We can suggest a cricket betting site that offers better odds. Besides, choosing the right bookie is important. Our experts are dealing with cricket betting sites all the time and we know where to place a bet. The factors we consider when choosing a bookie which are often studied along with the tips are:
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How can you predict the outcome of a cricket match?
We predict the outcome by looking at team form, player performance, weather, and other important factors.
How accurate are SportsCafe's cricket predictions?
SportsCafe’s predictions are accurate over 85% of the time, based on analysis and past data.
Is there a guarantee of a prediction?
No prediction is certain. Cricket is unpredictable, but our specialists use data to give the most reliable forecasts.
What factors influence cricket match predictions the most?
Key factors include team composition, toss results, pitch behavior, recent performances, and weather conditions.
Are betting tips and match predictions the same?
Not necessarily. Predictions focus on outcomes based on analysis, while betting tips consider odds and value bets.