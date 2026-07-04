Today Cricket Match Predictions and Betting Tips

The team of SportsCafe analysts shares accurate predictions and betting tips for today's T20 and T10 cricket matches. A useful guide with 100% accuracy for beginners.

Today's Cricket Match Predictions

Get the best today cricket prediction and betting tips for matches starting in the hours or minutes ahead. This includes both live cricket prediction and recommendations for prematch events. Choose the outcome you feel the most promising and listen to our experts.

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground

ENG

51%

Chance of Winning

IND

49.00%

View Prediction

Gloucestershire vs Surrey

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

54%

Chance of Winning

SUR

46.00%

View Prediction

Predictions for Upcoming Matches

Besides cricket predictions for today on our website you can get predictions and betting tips on future matches. We regularly add upcoming matches, which start in the next few days or weeks.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

53%

Chance of Winning

LEI

47.00%

View Prediction

Durham vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

51%

Chance of Winning

NOT

49.00%

View Prediction

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

56%

Chance of Winning

WOR

44.00%

View Prediction

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

53%

Chance of Winning

KEN

47.00%

View Prediction

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

55%

Chance of Winning

SOM

45.00%

View Prediction

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

54%

Chance of Winning

GLO

46.00%

View Prediction

England vs Australia

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's

ENG

44%

Chance of Winning

AUS

56.00%

View Prediction

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

57%

Chance of Winning

MID

43.00%

View Prediction

Lancashire vs Derbyshire

T20 Blast

LAN

VS

DER

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge

ENG

VS

IND

Predictions History

Take a look at the completed cricket matches to make sure our predictions are highly accurate.

Sussex vs Essex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

53%

Chance of Winning

ESS

47.00%

View Prediction

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

52%

Chance of Winning

WAR

48.00%

View Prediction

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

51%

Chance of Winning

LAN

49.00%

View Prediction

Yorkshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

56%

Chance of Winning

DUR

44.00%

View Prediction

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

53%

Chance of Winning

KEN

47.00%

View Prediction

England vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval

ENG

58%

Chance of Winning

RSA

42.00%

View Prediction

Derbyshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

County Ground

DER

43%

Chance of Winning

LAN

57.00%

View Prediction

Essex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

41%

Chance of Winning

SUR

59.00%

View Prediction

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

47%

Chance of Winning

NOR

53.00%

View Prediction

Warwickshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

County Ground

WAR

56%

Chance of Winning

SUS

44.00%

View Prediction

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground

ENG

45%

Chance of Winning

IND

55.00%

View Prediction

Australia vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval

AUS

60%

Chance of Winning

WIN

40.00%

View Prediction

IPL 2026 Predictions

With the much awaited and renowned Indian Premier League tournament not only in India coming up in 2026, more and more cricket fans are becoming interested in the outcome of every match. The top 10 teams will battle it out for the IPL title and we have been preparing all year to bring you the best and expert IPL predictions. Hundreds of figures and factors such as weather, players' form and even the venue have been evaluated to maximise the accuracy of the result.

Today IPL Match Predictions

We publish IPL match predictions and betting tips a few days in advance so that you are ready by the time the event starts. The requirements for the predictions are high and we do our best not to undermine your trust. The tips will help narrow down the winner for you, as we have done all the accurate work of analysing in advance for today's match.

Why SportsCafe is the Best Cricket Prediction Site?

Our website is known as the best cricket prediction site. It stands out for reliable match predictions, expert insights, and detailed analysis trusted by cricket fans worldwide.

High Accuracy Rate (Almost 100%)

Sportscafe cricket match predictions are accurate alomost 100% of the time. User feedback and past match results confirm this. This helps reduce risks and improve chances of success.

Real-Time Updates and Notifications

Given Sportscafe’s team of great analysts, the website provides real-time updates and expert cricket prediction tips before and during matches. On average, over 10 updates are shared daily, keeping fans informed about important changes. These updates include key information such as pitch conditions, player availability, and other factors that could impact the match. 

Comprehensive Data Analysis

Another key feature is the analysis of thousands of data points for each match. This includes player form, team head-to-head stats, weather conditions, and past performances. Advanced algorithms check every detail to avoid missing anything important.

Global User Base and Credibility

Every month, Sportscafe has over 500,000 active users. This makes it a trusted source for cricket fans worldwide. The large user base keeps the platform updated with the latest trends.

Player and Team-Specific Insights

With detailed insights into individual player performances, such as a player’s batting average on certain pitches or against specific bowlers, Sportscafe helps players make more targeted bets. For example, during the IPL 2026, the accuracy of predicting players' results is 100% at the moment.

How We Make Accurate Cricket Predictions?

Each cricket match prediction is made taking into account a variety of factors such as player form, historical data, recent news and even stadium conditions and more. Achieving high accuracy is helped by the vast experience and expertise of SportsCafe authors, who use only proven reputable data sources for analysis, such as: Cricinfo, Statsguru, Cricmetric, Cricket Archive, Cricbuzz and Cricket.com.

Team Recent Form

Recent form is one of the most critical indicators of a team's performance. It accounts for results in the last 5-10 matches, showing whether a team or player is in rhythm or struggling. It can be broken down into:

  • Team Form: Win/loss record, margins of victory or defeat, performances against different types of opponents.
  • Player Form: Runs scored, strike rates, economy rates, and impact performances in recent games.
  • Trends in Form: Some teams/players start slow and peak later, while others start strong but fade. Identifying these patterns can provide a advantage.

Head-to-Head Between the Teams

Historical results between two teams provide a psychological and tactical edge.

Factors to consider:

  • Dominant Team Trends: If one team has consistently beaten another, it could be due to matchups, tactics, or psychological pressure.
  • Margin of Victory: Close contests vs. one-sided results.
  • Contextual Factors: Were previous wins with similar squads, at similar venues, or under similar conditions?

Matchups in the Game

Cricket, especially T20s, is a game of matchups.

  • Bowler vs. Batter Matchups: Some batters struggle against specific bowlers (e.g., weakness against spin or high pace). Identifying favorable/unfavorable matchups can highlight key moments in a game.
  • Role-based Matchups: Powerplay dominance (attacking openers vs. swing bowlers). Death-over effectiveness (batting finishers vs. yorker specialists). Middle-overs pressure (spin threats vs. teams with weak middle-order players).

Venue Stats

Every venue has its unique characteristics that influence match outcomes.

Key metrics to analyze:

  • Batting-Friendly vs. Bowling-Friendly: Average scores, boundary percentages, and wicket-taking patterns.
  • Pace vs. Spin: Some pitches assist spinners more, while others favor fast bowlers.
  • Chasing vs. Defending: Win percentage of teams batting first vs. second.
  • Weather and Dew Impact: Dew can significantly impact bowling in night matches.

Head-to-Head at the Venue

While overall head-to-head stats are useful, venue-specific records provide a deeper insight. Some teams perform exceptionally well or poorly at specific venues due to familiarity, crowd support, or pitch conditions.

Key considerations:

  • Sample Size: If only a few games have been played at the venue, trends might not be reliable.

Any Historical Important Stats

Some games or matchups have significant historical narratives.

  • Rivalries: Some teams raise their level in specific encounters (e.g., KKR vs. RCB in IPL playoffs).
  • Record-Breaking Performances: Players with outstanding past performances in similar conditions.
  • Unusual Trends: Patterns like certain teams struggling to chase at a venue despite overall trends favoring chasing.

Law of Averages Later on in the Season

The law of averages suggests that outliers in performance will eventually regress to the mean. This applies in two ways:

  • Slumps Ending: If a top batter has had multiple low scores, they might be due for a big knock.
  • Hot Streaks Cooling Off: Teams or players performing at an unsustainable level may eventually slow down.

Free Cricket Betting Tips

Cricket betting tips like match predictions are designed to help you make profitable bets. Our tips are based on detailed and 100% accurate cricket match forecasts, analyzing various factors like team form, player stats, field conditions, weather forecast and scorecards to suggest likely outcomes or valuable opportunities.

For beginners in the world of cricket betting in India, free tips are a boon. They help you understand the various betting options available besides just choosing the winner of the match. Betting tips include several components: the match and the market (e.g. match winner, top batsman), the selection (e.g. India to win, Virat Kohli to be top batsman), the odds (often highlighting the value).

Here are some areas our experts can guide you:

Odds

The cricket betting odds will show you how much you can win if you bet on a player or team. Our betting tips are about finding the "value" where the odds offered by the bookie is more than the actual probability of the event happening which gives you the benefit. We have also created a odds calculator for you, which allows you to calculate your potential winnings with 100% accuracy in advance based on the odds you need. Instructions for use can be found at the link.

Types of Bets (Markets) – a Part of Our Betting Guides

Based on our experience, we have prepared dozens of articles that will help you understand what back and lay, accumulator bets, and handicap are. A beginner who has decided to place a bet on a match with their favorite team for the first time can increase their chances of winning. Different types of bets are just a small part of our comprehensive betting guide

  • Match Winner: The simplest bet – who will win the match.
  • Top Team Batsman/Bowler: Betting on which player will score the most runs or take the most wickets for his team.
  • Total Match Sixes/Runs: Betting on whether the total number of sixes hit or runs scored in the match will be over or under a certain number set by the bookie.
  • Player Performance: Betting on specific player achievements, like scoring a 50/100 or taking a certain number of wickets.
  • In-Play Bets: Betting on events happening live during the match, like the outcome of the next over or the method of the next dismissal. Tips will guide you on which markets might offer value for a particular match based on team strength, player form and match conditions.
  1. What Is the Meaning of an Abandoned Cricket Match?
  2. Accumulator Meaning in Cricket
  3. Back and Lay Meaning in Cricket Betting
  4. What is Ball Tampering in Cricket?
  5. What is a Beamer in Cricket?
  6. What is Box Cricket?
  7. What is Cash Out?
  8. What is Chucking in Cricket?
  9. What is the Official Weight of a Cricket Ball
  10. Length of Cricket Pitch
  11. Cricket Session Betting
  12. DLS Full Form in Cricket
  13. What is a Duck in Cricket?
  14. Cricket Fancy Betting
  15. Free Hit in Cricket
  16. Googly in Cricket
  17. Handicap in Cricket Betting
  18. How to Bet on Cricket Online
  19. How to Bet on IPL
  20. Winning Fantasy Cricket Team for IPL
  21. Impact Player Rule in IPL
  22. Innings in Cricket
  23. Make Money Betting on Cricket
  24. Loss Cut in Betting
  25. Mankading in Cricket
  26. Market Load in Cricket
  27. Nelson in Cricket
  28. Powerplay in Cricket
  29. Tea Break in Test Cricket
  30. Virtual Cricket
  31. VPN for Sports Betting
  32. Century in Cricket
  33. Maiden Over
  34. How Does Dew Affect Cricket
  35. Economy Rate Explained
  36. NRR in Cricket
  37. Spot Fixing
  38. Strike Rate
  39. DRS and Umpires Call
  40. Yorker in Cricket
  41. Odd vs Even Cricket Betting

Choose the Right Site and App for Betting

Although the free cricket betting tips are about the match itself, the recommendations might be about where to bet. Bookies offer different odds for the same outcome. We can suggest a cricket betting app that offers better odds for you. We can suggest a cricket betting site that offers better odds. Besides, choosing the right bookie is important. Our experts are dealing with cricket betting sites all the time and we know where to place a bet. The factors we consider when choosing a bookie which are often studied along with the tips are:

  • Competitive Odds: Ensuring you get the best possible return.
  • Market Variety: Access to a wide range of betting options.
  • Trustworthiness & Security: Ensuring your funds and data are safe.
  • User Experience: Ease of use of the website or mobile app.
  • Promotions & Bonuses: Offers that can provide extra value (read terms carefully).
#1

4rabet

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#2

Batery

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS

Promo code

SCBAT

Review
#3

Stake

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹186,711

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#4

Rajabets

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

No promo

Review
#5

Thrill

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

up to 70% Rakeback

Promo code

No code

Review
#6

1win

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹80,400

Promo code

SCAFE145

Review
#7

Lucky Star

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹52863

Promo code

No code

Review
#8

Melbet

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

300% up to ₹50,000

Promo code

SCAFE30

Review
#9

Megapari

4.2

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹40,000

Promo code

CAFEBONUS

Review
#10

Parimatch

4.1

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

150% up to ₹1,05,000

Promo code

SCAFE30

Review

Common Questions About Predictions

How can you predict the outcome of a cricket match?

We predict the outcome by looking at team form, player performance, weather, and other important factors.

How accurate are SportsCafe's cricket predictions?

SportsCafe’s predictions are accurate over 85% of the time, based on analysis and past data.

Is there a guarantee of a prediction?

No prediction is certain. Cricket is unpredictable, but our specialists use data to give the most reliable forecasts.

What factors influence cricket match predictions the most?

Key factors include team composition, toss results, pitch behavior, recent performances, and weather conditions.

Are betting tips and match predictions the same?

Not necessarily. Predictions focus on outcomes based on analysis, while betting tips consider odds and value bets.