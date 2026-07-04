‌DMCA & Copyright Policy SportsCafe

Last updated: October 2025

At SportsCafe, we respect the intellectual property rights of others and expect our users to do the same. This policy outlines our approach to copyright protection and the procedure for submitting complaints regarding alleged copyright infringement, in accordance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) (United States) and the Copyright Act, 1957 (India).

1. Copyright Notice

All content published on SportsCafe — including text, graphics, logos, images, videos, and data compilations — is the property of SportsCafe or its content suppliers and is protected by international copyright laws. Any unauthorized reproduction, distribution, or modification of content from this website may violate applicable copyright laws.

2. DMCA / Copyright Infringement Notifications

If you believe that your copyrighted work has been copied or used on our website in a way that constitutes copyright infringement, please send a written notice containing the following information:

A physical or electronic signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner.

Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed.

A description of where the infringing material appears on our website (https://sportscafe.in/).

Your contact information — including name, address, telephone number, and valid email address.

A statement that you have a good-faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement, made under penalty of perjury, that the information in your notice is accurate and that you are the copyright owner or authorized to act on their behalf.

Please send your notice to:

Copyright Agent

SportsCafe

support@sportscafe.in

(You may also use this contact for general questions regarding this policy.)

3. Counter-Notification

If you believe that your content was removed or disabled by mistake or misidentification, you may submit a counter-notification including:

Your physical or electronic signature. Identification of the material that has been removed or disabled, and where it appeared before removal. A statement under penalty of perjury that you have a good-faith belief the material was removed or disabled as a result of a mistake or misidentification. Your name, address, telephone number, and email address. A statement that you consent to the jurisdiction of the courts located in India, and that you will accept service of process from the person who provided the original copyright complaint.

4. Our Response

Upon receiving a valid DMCA or copyright notice, we will:

promptly investigate the claim, remove or disable access to the allegedly infringing material, and notify the user responsible for the content. We may terminate the accounts of repeat infringers in accordance with applicable law.

5. Permitted Use

You may share links to SportsCafe articles or quote short excerpts for non-commercial, educational, or commentary purposes, provided proper attribution and a backlink to the original page are included. Any commercial use, reproduction, or redistribution of our content without written permission is strictly prohibited.

6. User-Generated Content

SportsCafe allows users to post comments and other content. Users are solely responsible for ensuring that any content they post does not infringe the intellectual property rights of others. Upon receiving a valid copyright complaint, we reserve the right to remove such content without prior notice.

7. Safe Harbor Disclaimer

As an intermediary, SportsCafe operates under the principles of “safe harbor” protection as defined by Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. We do not monitor or pre-screen user submissions but will act promptly on any valid notice of infringement.

8. Repeat Infringers

We reserve the right to suspend or terminate user accounts that are found to be repeat infringers of this policy.

9. Third-Party Content

Some content or data displayed on SportsCafe may belong to third parties (e.g., APIs, sports data providers, logos). Such materials remain the property of their respective owners and are used under license, fair use, or partnership agreements.

10. Jurisdiction

This policy is governed by the laws of India, particularly the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Information Technology Act, 2000, with reference to international best practices under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

11. Contact

If you have any questions regarding this policy, please contact:

📧 support@sportscafe.in