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Kabaddi News View All Our journalists pay special attention to the second most popular sport in India. You will always be up to date with the latest developments on and off the field. Here is how Saurabh Nandal Performed in PKL Season 12 Saurabh Nandal, defender for Dabang Delhi K.C., played 19 matches in Season 12, earning 52 points entirely from defense. He executed 89 tackles with a 56% success rate, achieving 2 Super Tackles and 3 High 5s. His average successful tackles per match were 2.63. kabaddi Watch the Best Performance of Sushil Motesh Kambrekar in PKL Season 12 kabaddi Watch the Performance of the Rising Raider Shubham Bitake in PKL Season 12 kabaddi Find Out How Tamil Thalaivas Fared in PKL So Far Pro Kabaddi League News view all Read the lattest news about pro kabaddi league in India in 2025 season. Here is how Saurabh Nandal Performed in PKL Season 12 Saurabh Nandal, defender for Dabang Delhi K.C., played 19 matches in Season 12, earning 52 points entirely from defense. He executed 89 tackles with a 56% success rate, achieving 2 Super Tackles and 3 High 5s. His average successful tackles per match were 2.63. Pro Kabaddi League Watch the Best Performance of Sushil Motesh Kambrekar in PKL Season 12 Pro Kabaddi League Watch the Performance of the Rising Raider Shubham Bitake in PKL Season 12 Pro Kabaddi League Find Out How Tamil Thalaivas Fared in PKL So Far Pro Kabaddi League Get the Numbers on How Moein Shafaghi Performed in PKL Season 12

About Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 is starting from 29 August 2025. The first match of PKL 12 will be played between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam. PKL returns to the port city of Vizag for the second time after 2018, making it one of the most exciting highlights of the upcoming pro kabaddi season. After the opening venue Vizag, the league will take place in various cities like Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi with a total of 137 matches. The league follows a format where each team plays against every other team twice, and the season will end with the playoffs. The playoffs and final match are expected to conclude in December 2025 (exact dates to be announced). Fans can watch all the matches live on Star Sports Network (TV) and stream them on JioHotstar (digital). The PKL continues to grow and brings the excitement of kabaddi to fans across India and around the world. Key Facts Start date - August 29, 2025

- August 29, 2025 Opening match - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag

- Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag Venues - Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi (confirmed)

- Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi (confirmed) Total matches - 137 matches in double round-robin format, plus playoffs

- 137 matches in double round-robin format, plus playoffs Conclusion - December 2025, with playoff/final dates TBA

- December 2025, with playoff/final dates TBA Broadcasting - Star Sports Network & JioHotstar

Pro Kabaddi League History Pro Kabaddi League was started in 2014 The pro kabaddi founder Charu Sharma, along with Anand Mahindra, was instrumental in launching the league through their company Mashal Sports. It immediately changed the way Kabaddi was perceived in India and across the globe. The vision of the founder of Pro Kabaddi was very clear, his aim was to create a professional league that could take Kabaddi to the global level. You can think of it just like IPL. Just like IPL has made its place at the top in the leagues across the world, similarly now Indian Pro Kabaddi is thinking about PKL. Only eight teams competed in the first season of the league and from here began a journey that transformed Kabaddi from a regional sport to a nationwide sport. Today, despite a lot of differences in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Bihar, this game is bringing everyone together. Founding and Early Development (2014 - 2016) The Pro Kabaddi established year was full of excitement and expectations which kept increasing with each season. The inception of Pro Kabaddi in the year 2014 laid a strong foundation for the growth of the Kabaddi League. The league quickly attracted a massive audience and reached over 435 million viewers during its first season on Star Sports. This was probably the first time in the country that so many people watched a match simultaneously. This was the first in India after the Indian Premier League in the sports industry which was of great significance. It had now become a new Pro Kabaddi which had become a mainstream sport in India, not only in rural areas. PKL became the first champion of Pro Kabaddi League by defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba in the first league of season 1. PKL has always focused not only on the game but also on the performance of the players and has introduced synthetic mats for better playing conditions, improved practice environment and inclusion of international players. All these changes have increased the competition level of Pro Kabaddi and made the game even more exciting for the fans with intense matches. The successful start of the league laid a very strong foundation for future seasons and established PKL as India's premier sporting event. Expansion and Structural Innovation (2017 - 2019) The Pro Kabaddi League had expanded to 12 teams in 2017. Team Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil and UP team aaded in the PKL teams. The expansion reflects the growing popularity of kabaddi and the league in India. The league also experimented with a zonal format to create regional rivalries. However, it soon switched back to a double round-robin system. This system ensures that each team will play two matches with every teams and to have a competitive structure. Patna Pirates became the dominant team during this period and won three consecutive titles in season 3, 4 and 5 in year 2016 and 2017. Under the captaincy of Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates set the standard for excellence in the Pro Kabaddi League and also set the record of the first player to score over 1,000 points in Pro Kabaddi. This time also saw a hike in the PKL auction. Players like Pardeep Narwal earning bids of over ₹1.5 crore, which reflects the growing commercial value of the league. Mass Popularity and Rising Professionalism (2020 - 2025) Pro Kabaddi had established itself as one of the most popular sports leagues in India by 2020. The league touched new heights in viewership thanks to broadcast deals with Star Sports and streaming platforms like JioHotstar. The season structure changed and 137 matches were played every year. This change brought more excitement to the fans with more excitement. New cities like Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi and Visakhapatnam became regular venues and brought the sport even closer to fans in India. PKL new champions have emerged in recent seasons. Teams like Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers tasted the PKL Trophy. In the last season of PKL 2024 Haryana Steelers won their first title by defeating Patna Pirates in the final. The increasing depth of talent in Pro Kabaddi has made each season unpredictable and every team now has a great chance of winning the title. The influence of this new pro kabaddi league has spread beyond the field, as it has helped kabaddi grow globally. The arrival of international players from Iran, Korea, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh, better team management and higher salaries have given kabaddi a chance to emerge as a professional sport. Pro Kabaddi upcoming season is going to bring even more exciting changes which will help this league gain more fame in world sports, along with this the teams will strengthen their team and improve the gameplay.

Pro Kabaddi League Season Winners List Season Year Winner Runner-up 1 2014 Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba 2 2015 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls 3 2016 (Jan) Patna Pirates U Mumba 4 2016 (Jun) Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers 5 2017 Patna Pirates Gujarat Fortune Giants 6 2018-19 Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Fortune Giants 7 2019 Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi K.C. 8 2021-22 Dabang Delhi K.C. Patna Pirates 9 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan 10 2023-24 Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers 11 2024 Haryana Steelers Patna Pirates

Legacy and Cultural Impact The Pro Kabaddi League has played a very important role in changing the perception of Kabaddi in India. This regional sport, which was once played in villages and on a small scale, has now become a part of the mainstream. By presenting the traditional sport in a modern way, broadcasting, live streaming and on a professional level, the league has touched the hearts of millions of people and has given them another sporting festival for entertainment after the IPL. The Pro Kabaddi team structure has played a vital role in exposing the hidden talents of rural and urban areas, giving players a platform to showcase their skills. The vision of the pro kabaddi founder Charu Sharma has played a crucial role in transforming kabaddi from a regional pastime into a mainstream professional sport across India. Pro Kabaddi success has inspired similar Kabaddi leagues in other countries. This league brought together fans from different regions of India, making Kabaddi a favorite sport of millions.

Teams: Sponsors and Owners The main title sponsor for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 has not been announced publicly by the organisers or on the official PKL platform as of now. This comes after the conclusion of the previous sponsorship contract with smartphone brand Vivo. It began in 2017 with a 5 years deal worth between ₹275 crore to ₹300 crore. This sponsorship was Vivo’s one of the biggest non-cricket sports deals in India and undoubtedly its boosted PKL's commercial visibility and reputation. Vivo is a leading sports brand in India beside Pro Kabaddi. Vivo partnered with major leagues such as the cricket league Indian Premier League (IPL) and in football leagues like the Indian Super League (MSL). This partnership leaves Vivo's primary focus on India's fastest growing sports category to build the brand's presence. Broadcast and Streaming Partners The official media rights for the Pro League will remain with Star Sports Network for television broadcasts, under a multi-year exclusivity deal worth approximately ₹180 crores until 2025. Digital broadcasting will be handled by Jio Hotstar, which also offers live streaming across multiple digital platforms. This comprehensive marketing strategy ensures a wide reach across traditional and digital audiences. Associate and Official Sponsors Even without an announced title sponsor for Season 12, PKL has a strong list of associate and official sponsors who support the broadcast, fan engagement and on-ground activities. The list below includes those major brands. Dream11 (fantasy sports platform)

Shriram Finance (financial services)

Red Bull (energy drinks)

Roff (tile adhesives)

HP Lubricants (automotive)

Mother Dairy (FMCG) These sponsors are contributing to the growing commercial ecosystem of of Indian Pro Kabaddi and helping it in maintaining its position as a leading Indian sports. Pro Kabaddi League Teams: Owners and Main Sponsors for the 2024-25 Season Team Owner(s) Main Sponsor(s) Jaipur Pink Panthers JSW Sports JSW Group, UltraTech Cement U Mumba Unilazer Ventures Private Limited Amul Macho, Roff, Force Motors Patna Pirates Rajesh V Shah (KVS Energy and Sports Ltd.) Various local and associate sponsors Bengaluru Bulls WL League Pvt. Ltd JSW Group Bengal Warriors Capri Global Holdings Capri Global, GMR Group Dabang Delhi K.C. Doit Sports Management (Radha Kapoor Khanna) Fun88 (Title Sponsor), Omtex, MyMaster11 Puneri Paltan Insurekot Sports Private Limited Andreas STIHL, League11 Haryana Steelers JSW Sports Borosil Glass, JSW Group Telugu Titans Cosmos Entertainment (Srinivas Sreeramaneni, Mahesh Kolli) Bicycle, AMGreen Tamil Thalaivas Magnum Sports Private Limited Kosmik Group, Various associate sponsors Gujarat Giants Adani Group (Adani Wilmar Ltd) Adani Group-affiliated brands UP Yoddha GMR Group Ananda Dairy, DafaNews, Royal Enfield Additional Details and Insights JSW Sports is a major franchise owner having stakes in three teams of PKL, namely Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers.

Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club is the only team whose owner is a woman. This team is owned by Radha Kapoor Khanna through DoIT Sports Management.

Team sponsors come from a variety of sectors including FMCG, real estate, automotive, energy and digital platforms. All of these are closely linked to each team's regional identity and fan base.

Associate sponsors like Dream11 boost fan engagement by offering fantasy leagues with live broadcasts.

Sponsorships now focus on community outreach and fan engagement, reaching local levels beyond just branding.

PKL uses a multi-tier sponsorship model with title, associate, and official partners to boost revenue and support league and franchise growth. Pro Kabaddi broadcast partners Star Sports and JioHotstar, associate sponsors and team level sponsorships provide a strong business foundation. This sponsorship ecosystem helped the PKL to continue emerge as India's one of the top professional sports leagues. This ensures more brand visibility and a wider fan engagement across the country.

Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Score and Schedule Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (2025) will run from August 29 to approximately November-December 2025. PKL 12 matches will be held in four major cities of India like Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi. This multi city design has been done to maintain a balanced schedule for all 12 teams which brings high energy Kabaddi action for diverse regional fans. City wise Schedule and Venues Vizag (29 August - 11 September 2025) Date Match Time (IST) 29 Aug 2025 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 20:00 29 Aug 2025 Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan 21:00 30 Aug 2025 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha 20:00 30 Aug 2025 U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants 21:00 31 Aug 2025 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 20:00 31 Aug 2025 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 21:00 1 Sep 2025 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha 20:00 1 Sep 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 21:00 2 Sep 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls 20:00 2 Sep 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 21:00 3 Sep 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 20:00 3 Sep 2025 Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba 21:00 4 Sep 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans 20:00 4 Sep 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 21:00 5 Sep 2025 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls 20:00 5 Sep 2025 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha 21:00 6 Sep 2025 Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls 20:00 6 Sep 2025 Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants 21:00 7 Sep 2025 Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans 20:00 7 Sep 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 21:00 8 Sep 2025 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 20:00 8 Sep 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates 21:00 9 Sep 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors 20:00 9 Sep 2025 Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 21:00 10 Sep 2025 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 20:00 10 Sep 2025 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan 21:00 11 Sep 2025 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates 20:00 11 Sep 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants 21:00 The Indian Pro Kabaddi League will kick off at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag. The first match of PKL season 12 will be between Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas on August 29 at 8:00 PM IST. Vizag will host the opening weekend and preliminary matches which will include matches of major teams like Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan and U Mumba. Jaipur (12 September - 28 September 2025) Date Match Time (IST) 12 Sep 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls 20:00 12 Sep 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas 21:00 13 Sep 2025 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates 20:00 13 Sep 2025 U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants 21:00 14 Sep 2025 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 20:00 14 Sep 2025 UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans 21:00 15 Sep 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan 20:00 15 Sep 2025 Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 21:00 16 Sep 2025 Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls 20:00 16 Sep 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba 21:00 17 Sep 2025 Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddha 20:00 17 Sep 2025 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors 21:00 18 Sep 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers 20:00 18 Sep 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 21:00 19 Sep 2025 U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors 20:00 19 Sep 2025 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans 21:00 20 Sep 2025 Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas 20:00 20 Sep 2025 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha 21:00 21 Sep 2025 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 20:00 21 Sep 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 21:00 22 Sep 2025 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates 20:00 22 Sep 2025 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 21:00 23 Sep 2025 UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers 20:00 23 Sep 2025 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls 21:00 24 Sep 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 20:00 24 Sep 2025 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 21:00 25 Sep 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha 20:00 25 Sep 2025 Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans 21:00 26 Sep 2025 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 20:00 26 Sep 2025 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan 21:00 27 Sep 2025 Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 20:00 27 Sep 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates 21:00 28 Sep 2025 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas 20:00 28 Sep 2025 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 21:00 The second round of the Pro Kabaddi League Jaipur will be held at the SMS Indoor Stadium. The matches will be played here for the next two and a half weeks, in which local fans will get a chance to watch the matches of major teams including Jaipur Pink Panthers. Chennai (29 September 29 - 12 October 2025) Date Match Time (IST) 29 Sep 2025 UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants 20:00 29 Sep 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers 21:00 30 Sep 2025 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 20:00 30 Sep 2025 Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan 21:00 1 Oct 2025 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 20:00 1 Oct 2025 U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas 21:00 2 Oct 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 20:00 2 Oct 2025 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 21:00 3 Oct 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas 20:00 3 Oct 2025 Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 21:00 4 Oct 2025 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 20:00 4 Oct 2025 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz 21:00 5 Oct 2025 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans 20:00 5 Oct 2025 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas 21:00 6 Oct 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 20:00 6 Oct 2025 UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates 21:00 7 Oct 2025 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 20:00 7 Oct 2025 Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 21:00 8 Oct 2025 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 20:00 8 Oct 2025 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 21:00 9 Oct 2025 Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 20:00 9 Oct 2025 Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas 21:00 10 Oct 2025 Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 20:00 10 Oct 2025 Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba 21:00 11 Oct 2025 Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 20:00 11 Oct 2025 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan 21:00 12 Oct 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan 20:00 12 Oct 2025 Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls 21:00 The Chennai leg of PKL 2025 will witness a lot of thrilling matches at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium from 29 September to 12 October 2025. The home team Tamil Thalaivas will be seen in action in several key matches along with thrilling contests between all the other franchises. Chennai fans can look forward to Kabaddi matches on consecutive evenings as the race for playoff spots heats up before the league reaches its final stage in Delhi. Delhi (13 October - to November or December 2025) Date MatchTime (IST) 13 Oct 2025 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers 20:00 13 Oct 2025 U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas 21:00 14 Oct 2025 Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants 20:00 14 Oct 2025 UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas 21:00 15 Oct 2025 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz 19:00 15 Oct 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan 20:00 15 Oct 2025 Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas 21:00 16 Oct 2025 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates 19:00 16 Oct 2025 Telugu Titans vs U Mumba 20:00 16 Oct 2025 UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers 21:00 17 Oct 2025 Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates 19:00 17 Oct 2025 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 20:00 17 Oct 2025 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas 21:00 18 Oct 2025 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 19:00 18 Oct 2025 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan 20:00 18 Oct 2025 Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 21:00 19 Oct 2025 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 19:00 19 Oct 2025 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 20:00 19 Oct 2025 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan 21:00 21 Oct 2025 Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas 19:00 21 Oct 2025 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 20:00 21 Oct 2025 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants 21:00 22 Oct 2025 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans 19:00 22 Oct 2025 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz 20:00 22 Oct 2025 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates 21:00 23 Oct 2025 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants 19:00 23 Oct 2025 UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba 20:00 23 Oct 2025 Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 21:00 The Delhi leg will be the final leg of the PKL 2025 league stage. As per the information provided by Pro Kabaddi, the match will run from 13 to 23 October at Thyagaraj Sports Complex. Every match in Delhi will be important for the Pro Kabaddi teams as the teams will play matches to secure their playoff spots before moving on to the knockout stage of the tournament. Although the final date has not been officially confirmed yet, the playoffs and the grand finale are also likely to be held in Delhi between November to December 2025. Due to which we will get to see this Pro Kabaddi final match from the capital of the country itself. PKL Match Distribution and Transition A total of 137 Pro Kabaadi League matches are evenly distributed across these four venues in successive stages. Teams usually spend around 15-20 days at each venue. This allows players adequate rest and travel time between stages and ensures continued fan participation in each city. If you are a kabaddi fan and don’t want to miss anything from Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, SportsCafe can be the perfect platform for you. On SportsCafe.in, you get complete match news, match highlights, raid-by-raid updates, top players and all the latest tournament related information to keep you connected throughout the season.

PKL Season 12 Tournament and All Teams Budget The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen a major growth in its tournament value and team budgets since its launch in 2014. Initially, the league operated on a modest scale, with starting team salaries around ₹60 lakh and maximum individual bids for players under ₹13 lakh. But a decade later, PKL has transformed into a premium sports league, reflected in rising franchise valuations, player auction expenses and total league revenue. The tournament has massively seen growth in size and financially. The total amount spent in the 2025 player auction has reached approximately ₹59.06 crore. This has now led to a tough competition among teams in the 2025 PKL auction to acquire top players. This figure is much higher than the expenditure incurred in the IPL 2024 auction, which was previously reported to be slightly lower. PKL has now become one of the most financially strong non-cricket leagues in India, after a record bids of ₹2.23 crore on players like Mohammad Reza Shadloui Chianeh. Not just that, with the rise in auctions, franchise valuations are now over ₹100 crore per team on average. This is a huge jump from the early years when the league was still looking for commercial stability.

Teams and Their Values in 2025 Team Estimated Team Value (₹ Crores) Jaipur Pink Panthers 110 U Mumba 105 Patna Pirates 108 Bengaluru Bulls 115 Bengal Warriorz 112 Dabang Delhi K.C. 109 Puneri Paltan 107 Haryana Steelers 113 Telugu Titans 106 Tamil Thalaivas 104 Gujarat Giants 120 UP Yoddha 111 The PKL tournament and team budgets clearly reflect the team's brand equity, sponsorship deals, player investments and regional market presence by 2025. The continued growth in PKL's commercial ecosystem reflects strong investor confidence and love for Kabaddi in India.

Live Broadcasting for Season 12 Pro Kabaddi League has received strong coverage on domestic and international broadcasts due to its wide popularity. It is the third most watched sports league in India after IPL and ISL. For the Pro Kabaadi season 12 the digital streaming and TV rights to JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network in India. Its under a deal worth around ₹180 crore per year until 2027. PKL matches are currently broadcast in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil and looking at its fan base, it seems that soon PKL can be broadcast in other languages like Bhojpuri and Bengali like IPL. The global rights extend to the US, UK, Middle East and Canada, which is broadcast to the diaspora and regions with keen interest in Kabaddi. PKL 2025 Broadcast Rights Country Channels / Platforms Rights Till India Star Sports, JioCinema/Hotstar 2027 United States Sports18 US, Jio Platforms 2025 United Kingdom Sky Sports, Jio Platforms 2025 Middle East OSN Sports, Jio Platforms 2025 Canada Sports18 Canada 2025 PKL’s multi-language, multi-region coverage ensures fans worldwide enjoy live matches and updates, making it one of the most widely accessible non-cricket leagues from India.

What's New Pro Kabaddi 2025? The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 season is bringing many changes compared to last year. For the first time, the Pro Kabaddi League has extended its event from late August to November-December. This will give the players more days to rest and the team's recovery will be better. The tournament will be held in four major cities. This time there will be more focus on fan engagement with interactive digital experiences and augmented reality based match analysis available through official apps. New rule changes have been made to increase the pace of matches and scoring opportunities. The player auction saw record breaking players bids, especially for foreign star players. It indicates the increase in competition between teams. PKL will now be broadcast in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil languages with the aim of reaching an even wider audience. These changes together make PKL 2025 the most fan friendly, competitive and accessible season yet, further elevating its position as India’s premier kabaddi league.

Questions and Answers When do Pro Kabaddi 2025 starts? Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (2025) will begin on 29 August 2025. The opening match will be played between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas at 8:00 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag (Visakhapatnam). Where Pro Kabaddi 2025 will be played? Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will be held in indoor stadiums of major cities like Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi for covering all regions. Whose team is strong in Kabaddi? The strong teams in Pro Kabaddi 2025 include Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants. These Pro Kabaddi teams are known for their balanced squads, star raiders and solid defense makes them top contenders. How much do Kabaddi teams cost? Each Kabaddi team in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is valued between ₹100 to ₹120 crores. This reflects brand strength, player investment and regional fan base. When was the very first Pro Kabaddi? The first Pro Kabaddi League season took place in 2014 and ran from July to 31 August 2014. The opening match was played between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Jaipur defeated U Mumba to win the PKL title for the first time. Who won Pro Kabaddi season 11? Haryana Steelers won Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 (2024) by defeating Patna Pirates with 32-23 in the final in Pune and clinching their first PKL title win.