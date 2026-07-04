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Reports suggest Kylian Mbappe has encouraged France teammate Michael Olise to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich after the 2026 World Cup. Olise is expected to discuss his future with Bayern before making a decision.
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Belgium produced a dramatic fightback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Seattle. Senegal led 2-0 through Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr before Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans forced extra time.
England booked a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in Atlanta. Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead in the 7th minute before Harry Kane scored twice in the 75th and 86th minutes. England will now face Mexico in the next round.
Football icon Lionel Messi joined Tom Holland in a promotional video for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where the pair swing across the city as Spider Man. The crossover arrives during Messi's outstanding 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he has scored 6 goals, including a hat trick and a brace.
France cruised to a 3-0 win over Sweden as Kylian Mbappe scored twice, taking his tournament tally to 5 goals and his overall World Cup total to 18. Bradley Barcola added the third goal. Norway defeated Ivory Coast after Erling Haaland struck in the 86th minute, extending his international scoring.
Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in Houston. Kaishu Sano gave Japan the lead in the 29th minute before Casemiro equalised in the 56th. Gabriel Martinelli struck in the 90+5th minute to seal Brazil’s dramatic victory.
Germany suffered their first ever FIFA World Cup elimination through a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 with Paraguay in the Round of 32. Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah missed their penalties, while Jose Canale scored the decisive kick.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has not confirmed whether Neymar will start against Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Neymar missed Brazil's first 2 group matches with a muscle injury before returning as a substitute against Scotland.
Canada secured a 1-0 victory over South Africa to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. After dominating possession and creating several chances, Jesse Marsch's side finally found the breakthrough in stoppage time when Stephen Eustaquio scored in the 90+2 minute.
Real Madrid have activated their €9 million buyback clause to bring Nico Paz back from Como 1907 after the Argentine midfielder impressed in Serie A. The Spanish giants informed Como of their decision, but the Italian club can still sign Paz permanently by paying up to €60 million before Monday.
Brazil secured a 3-0 win over Scotland to finish as Group C winners and qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage. Neymar made his first World Cup appearance in 981 days after injury setbacks and admitted he cried alone in the dressing room after the emotional return.
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Reports suggest Kylian Mbappe has encouraged France teammate Michael Olise to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich after the 2026 World Cup. Olise is expected to discuss his future with Bayern before making a decision.