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Football

SportsCafe is the go-to place for all your football news needs. Immerse yourself in the world of football. Stay informed with expert updates, transfer rumours, match analysis and comprehensive coverage.

Football News

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Your ultimate Football Hub, SportsCafe, is here. Explore tons of information related to the game on your devices with the help of SportsCafe.

Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Wants Michael Olise at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Wants Michael Olise at Real Madrid

Reports suggest Kylian Mbappe has encouraged France teammate Michael Olise to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich after the 2026 World Cup. Olise is expected to discuss his future with Bayern before making a decision.

soccer05:52 PM, 04 July, 2026

Robert Lewandowski Joins Chicago Fire After Barcelona Exit

soccer03:01 PM, 03 July, 2026

Spain Cruise Past Austria 3-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup Last 16

soccer02:57 PM, 03 July, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History as Portugal Beat Croatia

Hottest News

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SportsCafe is the destination where you find all the glorifying hottest news related to football, along with the breaking stories and exclusive insights the experts provide.

Latest
soccer04:52 PM, 02 July, 2026

Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Beat Senegal 3-2 After Extra Time

Belgium produced a dramatic fightback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Seattle. Senegal led 2-0 through Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr before Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans forced extra time.

soccer04:47 PM, 02 July, 2026

Harry Kanes Late Double Saves England Against DR Congo

England booked a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in Atlanta. Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead in the 7th minute before Harry Kane scored twice in the 75th and 86th minutes. England will now face Mexico in the next round.

soccer02:53 PM, 01 July, 2026

Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in Spider Man Promo Amid Record World Cup Run

Football icon Lionel Messi joined Tom Holland in a promotional video for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where the pair swing across the city as Spider Man. The crossover arrives during Messi's outstanding 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he has scored 6 goals, including a hat trick and a brace.

soccer02:49 PM, 01 July, 2026

Mbappe and Haaland Lead France and Norway into FIFA World Cup Round of 16

France cruised to a 3-0 win over Sweden as Kylian Mbappe scored twice, taking his tournament tally to 5 goals and his overall World Cup total to 18. Bradley Barcola added the third goal. Norway defeated Ivory Coast after Erling Haaland struck in the 86th minute, extending his international scoring.

soccer04:06 PM, 30 June, 2026

Brazil Leave It Late to Beat Japan 2-1 and Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in Houston. Kaishu Sano gave Japan the lead in the 29th minute before Casemiro equalised in the 56th. Gabriel Martinelli struck in the 90+5th minute to seal Brazil’s dramatic victory.

soccer04:04 PM, 30 June, 2026

Germany Lose First Ever World Cup Penalty Shootout After Paraguay Shock

Germany suffered their first ever FIFA World Cup elimination through a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 with Paraguay in the Round of 32. Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah missed their penalties, while Jose Canale scored the decisive kick.

soccer03:04 PM, 29 June, 2026

Carlo Ancelotti Unsure on Neymars Starting Spot Against Japan

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has not confirmed whether Neymar will start against Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Neymar missed Brazil's first 2 group matches with a muscle injury before returning as a substitute against Scotland.

Canada Edges South Africa to Reach Round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2026
soccer02:59 PM, 29 June, 2026

Canada Edges South Africa to Reach Round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2026

Canada secured a 1-0 victory over South Africa to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. After dominating possession and creating several chances, Jesse Marsch's side finally found the breakthrough in stoppage time when Stephen Eustaquio scored in the 90+2 minute.

Real Madrid Bring Back Nico Paz After Impressive Serie A Season
soccer03:49 PM, 26 June, 2026

Real Madrid Bring Back Nico Paz After Impressive Serie A Season

Real Madrid have activated their €9 million buyback clause to bring Nico Paz back from Como 1907 after the Argentine midfielder impressed in Serie A. The Spanish giants informed Como of their decision, but the Italian club can still sign Paz permanently by paying up to €60 million before Monday.

Neymar Returns in Tears as Brazil Reach World Cup Knockouts
soccer03:45 PM, 26 June, 2026

Neymar Returns in Tears as Brazil Reach World Cup Knockouts

Brazil secured a 3-0 win over Scotland to finish as Group C winners and qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage. Neymar made his first World Cup appearance in 981 days after injury setbacks and admitted he cried alone in the dressing room after the emotional return.

Indian Super League News

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Looking for updates on the Indian Super League? Look no further! SportsCafe is your go-to platform for all things related to Indian Football Premier League. Get ready to dive into a world of game updates in-depth analysis, and transfer news.

soccer03:04 PM, 12 December, 2024

Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 to End Losing Streak in Indian Super League

soccer05:09 PM, 09 December, 2024

Indian Super League: Naushad Moosa Urges NorthEast United FC to Rise

soccer06:53 PM, 04 December, 2024

Indian Super League: Mumbai FC Gears Up for Clash Against Odisha FC

soccer06:23 PM, 29 November, 2024

Indian Super League: Mumbai City Take On Hyderabad FC in Redemption

Indian Football News

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Discover the excitement of Indian Football at SportsCafe the place for all your Indian Football News. Explore a wealth of information about Indian Football, including coverage of matches of national teams and emerging talents across the nation.

Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Wants Michael Olise at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Wants Michael Olise at Real Madrid

Reports suggest Kylian Mbappe has encouraged France teammate Michael Olise to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich after the 2026 World Cup. Olise is expected to discuss his future with Bayern before making a decision.

soccer05:52 PM, 04 July, 2026

Robert Lewandowski Joins Chicago Fire After Barcelona Exit

soccer03:01 PM, 03 July, 2026

Spain Cruise Past Austria 3-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup Last 16

soccer02:57 PM, 03 July, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History as Portugal Beat Croatia

soccer04:52 PM, 02 July, 2026

Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Beat Senegal 3-2 After Extra Time