Lancashire vs Derbyshire
T20 Blast
Old Trafford
LAN
DER
(1 ov.) 7/0
T20 Blast
Old Trafford
LAN
DER
(1 ov.) 7/0
T20 Maharaja Trophy
HUT
COA
T20 Maharaja Trophy
GUL
BBL
Shpageeza Cricket League
Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar
BOO
MIS
Shpageeza Cricket League
AMS
BAD
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
105
NEW
104
Major League Cricket
Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
121
TEX
(5 ov.) 33/2
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
141
BAN
116
Inter Provincial Cup
LEI
NKN
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
VIL
MAH
T20 Series England vs India
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
IND
T20 Blast, Women
ESS
SOM
To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.
Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.