The Changing Faces of Indian Cricket Team Sponsors

(Indian Cricket Team’s jersey in the early years)

Cricket in India has grown to such an extent that it has become a business for the brands coming up and there is always a race going on to get the rights of becoming the main sponsor of India’s jersey. With the maiden ICC World Cup win in 1983, Indian cricket just grew after that and fans started taking interest in it as well. This growth has transformed cricket into a cultural phenomenon, attracting brands eager to connect with India's passionate fan base. With each major tournament, the competition among brands intensifies as they vie for the coveted opportunity to feature prominently on the Indian team's jersey. The evolution of Indian cricket from obscurity to a thriving industry reflects its enduring appeal and the significant commercial opportunities it presents for brands looking to tap into its vast audience.

Evolution of Indian jersey sponsors over the years

After the 1983 World Cup, India managed to clinch 4 more ICC Trophies and it was the era of MS Dhoni that got some of the best jersey sponsors for the Indian team. The T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy in a span of 7 years uplifted the brand value of the Indian team and made them one of the richest boards of all time. Let’s look at the jersey sponsors that have been with the Indian team over the years.

1. ITC (Wills and ITC Hotels brands) – 1993 to 2002

From 1993, the Indian team’s jersey was sponsored by the brand ITC which has been the maker of top products like Sunbean, Fiama, Engage, Vivel, Savlon, Classmate, and many more in the country of India here. In the 1980s and 1990s, the Indian cricket team went through several kit changes, facing inconsistency in their attire. Since then, Nike has been responsible for crafting the team's attire, providing a sense of continuity and professionalism. This partnership marked a significant shift, ensuring a consistent look for the team's players.

(ITC (Wills and ITC Hotels brands) sponsoring the Indian team’s jersey)

However, the correct value of the sponsorship is unknown as it was a period for the Indian Cricket Team when the sport was growing in the country and the cricketers were not getting that much amount for playing the matches. With this, the BCCI made a deal with the ITC for the Indian team jersey during that period.

2. Sahara India Pariwar – 2002 to 2013

After ITC ended the deal with Indian cricket, it was the Sahara group that came out and signed the brand deal with the BCCI. They started having the logo on the Indian team jersey from the year 2002 and became the longest-serving brand. Under the leadership of Subrata Roy, this conglomerate became a trailblazer in sports sponsorship by prominently featuring their logo on the team's jerseys. According to a report by KreedOn, Sahara Pariwar invested over Rs 3.34 crore per international match to showcase their logo on the team's attire.

(Indian team players with jerseys sponsored by Sahara)

This significant financial commitment not only solidified Sahara's presence in the sports industry but also provided vital support to Indian cricket during its crucial developmental phase. The partnership between Sahara India Pariwar and the Indian Cricket Team exemplified the fruitful collaboration between corporate entities and sports organizations, paving the way for future sponsorships in the cricketing world.

3. Star India – 2014 to 2017

After the Sahara group left because of the financial dispute with the BCCI, it was the Star India brand that came up and took the rights to the Indian jersey and hence their logo was visible on the team’s jersey during the matches. Star India continues to be a major supporter of the Indian cricket team, maintaining its crucial role in cricket sponsorship. As a prominent media conglomerate in India and now a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company India, Star India's involvement in cricket sponsorship has been pivotal.

(Indian cricket stars with Star India logo on the Indian jersey)

According to reports, Star India invested approximately Rs 1.92 crore for each bilateral match and Rs 61 lakh for matches organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This significant financial commitment highlights Star India's dedication to cricket and its recognition of the sport's immense popularity among Indian viewers. The partnership between Star India and the Indian cricket team underscores the synergy between media and sports, with both entities benefiting from their collaboration.

4. Oppo – 2017 to 2019

Once Star Sports made the decision not to continue with the Indian team for the jersey, the sponsorship deal then went to Oppo which is a mobile brand. In 2017, OPPO outbid Vivo Mobiles to secure sponsorship for the Indian cricket team's jersey brand, reportedly paying Rs. 1,079 crores for a five-year deal. This marked a significant investment by OPPO, showcasing their commitment to associating with one of the most prestigious cricket teams globally.

(Indian players wearing the jersey sponsored by OPPO)

The deal not only demonstrated OPPO's financial prowess but also highlighted its strategic focus on leveraging sports marketing to enhance brand visibility and engagement. By winning the bid, OPPO secured exclusive branding rights on the team's jerseys, thereby ensuring widespread exposure during matches and related events.

5. Byju’s - 2019 to 2023

After the exit of OPPO from the jersey of the Indian team, Byju’s earned the rights and placed their logo on the Indian team’s jersey. In 2019, BYJU's took over sponsorship duties from the previous sponsor, OPPO, for the Indian cricket team. The initial agreement between the BCCI and OPPO, signed in 2017, was reportedly worth Rs 1079 crore. BYJU's entered the scene by paying an estimated USD 35 million in June 2022 to secure the sponsorship rights. However, their contract was terminated prematurely in March 2023.

(Indian team having BYJU’s logo on their jersey)

This transition marked a significant change in sponsorship for the team, with BYJU's becoming the new sponsor. Despite the early end to the agreement, BYJU's brief tenure as the team sponsor highlighted their commitment to associating with one of the most prominent cricket teams globally.

6. Dream11- 2023 to present

BYJU’s ended their contract in March 2023 and it was in July when BCCI announced Dream11 as their official sponsor of the Indian cricket team’s jersey. The deal was reportedly valued at a base price of Rs 358 crore. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had set a base price of Rs 3 crore per match for bilateral matches involving India, and Rs 1 crore per match for events organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

(Indian players wearing Indian jerseys sponsored by Dream11)

This significant partnership marks a new chapter in Indian cricket's sponsorship journey, with Dream11 stepping in as a major supporter of the national team. The deal underscores Dream11's commitment to cricket and its recognition of the sport's immense popularity in India.