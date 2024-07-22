What Are Indian Cricketers Earning on Instagram?

(Virat Kohli’s picture on his Instagram handle)

Cricket fans have been connecting with their favourite Indian cricketers through their social media handles. However, their Instagram accounts have not just been about things beyond the field and their onfield wins. With the help of social media, the Indian cricketers have also been among the top influencers with a massive amount of social media followers. In this digital age, social media platforms have been the best ways through which businesses could promote themselves by influencers, as the billboards are just too overrated now. From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, each and every advertisement post has a price attached to it, and today we will be having a look at the approximate earnings that the Indian cricketing stars make from their social media accounts. These numbers will surely fascinate the fans as they will be looking into the glamorous side of digital advertisements.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, or King Kohli, is the most popular sportsperson in India when it comes to social media followers. King Kohli has been known for breaking records or creating new records, as he holds the record for the highest centuries in the ODI format, the most runs in an IPL season, the most runs in a World Cup series, and many others. But Virat Kohli is not just dominating on the field, his social media accounts also help him garner a lot of attention from the fans.

(Virat Kohli promoting American Tourister in his recent post)

Having a whopping 268 million followers on his Instagram account, Virat Kohli is genuinely able to attract more sponsors as compared to the other Indian cricketers. According to some reports, Virat Kohli charged approximately 11.45 crore Indian rupees per Instagram post and has endorsed various popular brands like PUMA, MRF, and several others. Being one of the most influential stars on the social media handles, the fans have been connecting with him well and are loving his posts.

2. MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as Thala, is less active on Instagram as compared to the other Indian cricketers due to some unknown reasons. Being the Captain Cool for the Indian cricket team and having led the team to be the Champions in the ICC World Cup 2011, Champions Trophy 2013, and also being a part of the team in the T20 World Cup 2007. Although MS Dhoni plays in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings currently, his craze among cricket fans is still unmatched by any other Indian cricketer.

(MS Dhoni promoting Seven stores on his Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni charges approximately 1.5 crore Indian rupees per sponsored post on his Instagram account. On his official Instagram account, MS Dhoni has more than 48 million followers, but his active engagement allows him to earn a good amount of money via sponsorships. He has sponsored various popular companies like Cars24, Oppo, GoDaddy, Colgate, and several others. The fans have always been in awe of his shots on the field and have connected with him through his social media handles.

3. Rohit Sharma

The Indian cricket team captain, Hitman Rohit Sharma is also among the highest paid cricketers when it comes to Instagram promotions. He led the team to the finals of the World Test Championship, ICC World Cup 2023, and even the champions of the 2023 Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting style and funny stump mic moments have made him very popular among the Indian cricket fans.

(Rohit Sharma promoting Oral-B in his recent post)

It has been reported that Rohit Sharma charges approximately 76 lakh Indian rupees per Instagram post and has more than 38 million followers on his Instagram account. Fans would mainly find the on field moments on his Instagram account, along with a few promotions. In his recent Instagram posts, Rohit Sharma collaborated with brands like My11 Circle, NSDL Payments Bank, BharatPe, Oral-B, and several others.

4. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina or Mr. IPL is also among the most popular Indian cricketers on social media. Since Suresh Raina has retired from all formats and is now a cricket analyst, this has helped him to be much more active on his Instagram account. But the cricket fans still remember the ways in which Suresh Raina dominated in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. He is well-known among the fans for his 87 runs of 25 balls against Kings XI Punjab, regarded as the best innings in IPL powerplay.

(Suresh Raina promoting 1xBet on his recent Instagram post)

With over 27 million followers on his official Instagram account, Suresh Raina commands a hefty fee of approximately 34 lakh Indian rupees for each post, placing him among the top earners in Indian cricket on the platform. Raina's influence extends beyond the cricket field, as he recently secured sponsorships with renowned companies such as 1xBet, My11 Circle, Payzapp, and several others, further solidifying his status as a sought-after brand ambassador.

5. Hardik Pandya

The new captain of Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, has also been an internet sensation for the cricket fans. Although he received a lot of backlash after being given the title of Mumbai Indians captain, his potential as an all-rounder has not been forgotten by many Indian fans. Hardik is known to be the match turner, as he played various crucial innings at the international stage, both with the bat and the ball. Currently, Hardik Pandya is India’s best All-Rounder because of the way he has been playing and the skills that he has got.

(Hardik Pandya promoting the launch of Poco X6 Pro)

With a staggering 29 million followers on his official Instagram account, Hardik Pandya commands a significant fee of around 65 lakh Indian rupees for each post. His massive following and influence make him one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers on Instagram. In his recent posts, Pandya has collaborated with a multitude of popular brands, showcasing his versatility as a brand ambassador. Among these collaborations are partnerships with well-known companies such as Poco, Dream11, My11 Circle, LenDen, and many others.