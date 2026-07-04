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SportsCafe is the best news portal that provides sports enthusiasts with an overview of the latest events happening in the world. Here you will know about the latest news in cricket, football, kabaddi and other popular sports.
We really know everything about cricket and are ready to share it with our readers. Our journalists cover dozens of events every day, analyzing and collecting only reliable information for fans.
Virat Kohli will be making his ODI comeback in the England series. His return would be the first since he played an iconic knock in the finals against Gujarat Titans. Kohli was spotted having a practice session at Alibaug, as fans have been kept excited for his return.
SportsCafe journalists publish dozens of news stories from the world of cricket every day. Here you can read about the latest and most important events of the day or week.
The Indian team has arrived in Manchester for the second T20I against England. In the first match, the batters were able to display strong performances to some extent. But the bowlers never got a chance, as the match was affected by rain immediately after India's innings was finished.
Are you a passionate follower of the Indian Cricket Team, eager to stay updated on every piece of news related to them? Look no further than SportsCafe, your ultimate destination for comprehensive coverage tailored to "Bleed Blue" fans.
Hardik Pandya has been in the rumours for a trade deal with CSK. It has been reported that Pandya is on the radar for a possible trade with the Super Kings ahead of the next season. But recently, CSK CEO has talked about the team review, which is yet to take place for the IPL 2026 season.
Meet the Bangladesh Cricket Team players, find out what they do and what they have achieved on the cricket field and what the future holds for them - all the latest news to help you get to know your favorite team and its players even better.
Australia has not been able to do much well in white ball cricket in 2026. The team has suffered yet another series loss, as they lost to Bangladesh in the ODI series. With this form continuing, fans question their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.
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Sportscafe's cricket betting experts meticulously reviewed numerous bookmakers in India, compiling a list of the absolute best cricket betting sites.
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SportsCafe journalists are dedicated football fans and share their knowledge with the whole world. We provide detailed statistics and match analysis to help our readers learn as much as possible about what's happening on the soccer field and beyond.
Reports suggest Kylian Mbappe has encouraged France teammate Michael Olise to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich after the 2026 World Cup. Olise is expected to discuss his future with Bayern before making a decision.
In this section you will find the latest transfer news as well as the latest match reports. Dozens of fresh reviews are offered daily by journalists to our readers.
Belgium produced a dramatic fightback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Seattle. Senegal led 2-0 through Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr before Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans forced extra time.
England booked a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in Atlanta. Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead in the 7th minute before Harry Kane scored twice in the 75th and 86th minutes. England will now face Mexico in the next round.
Football icon Lionel Messi joined Tom Holland in a promotional video for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where the pair swing across the city as Spider Man. The crossover arrives during Messi's outstanding 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he has scored 6 goals, including a hat trick and a brace.
France cruised to a 3-0 win over Sweden as Kylian Mbappe scored twice, taking his tournament tally to 5 goals and his overall World Cup total to 18. Bradley Barcola added the third goal. Norway defeated Ivory Coast after Erling Haaland struck in the 86th minute, extending his international scoring.
Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in Houston. Kaishu Sano gave Japan the lead in the 29th minute before Casemiro equalised in the 56th. Gabriel Martinelli struck in the 90+5th minute to seal Brazil’s dramatic victory.
Germany suffered their first ever FIFA World Cup elimination through a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 with Paraguay in the Round of 32. Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah missed their penalties, while Jose Canale scored the decisive kick.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has not confirmed whether Neymar will start against Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Neymar missed Brazil's first 2 group matches with a muscle injury before returning as a substitute against Scotland.
Canada secured a 1-0 victory over South Africa to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. After dominating possession and creating several chances, Jesse Marsch's side finally found the breakthrough in stoppage time when Stephen Eustaquio scored in the 90+2 minute.
Real Madrid have activated their €9 million buyback clause to bring Nico Paz back from Como 1907 after the Argentine midfielder impressed in Serie A. The Spanish giants informed Como of their decision, but the Italian club can still sign Paz permanently by paying up to €60 million before Monday.
Brazil secured a 3-0 win over Scotland to finish as Group C winners and qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage. Neymar made his first World Cup appearance in 981 days after injury setbacks and admitted he cried alone in the dressing room after the emotional return.
The latest news of the second most popular sport in India can be found here. You can read reviews of recent meetings, find out the latest news about your favorite teams and players.
Saurabh Nandal, defender for Dabang Delhi K.C., played 19 matches in Season 12, earning 52 points entirely from defense. He executed 89 tackles with a 56% success rate, achieving 2 Super Tackles and 3 High 5s. His average successful tackles per match were 2.63.
Here you will find out the latest news of the last hours in Kabaddi. Events on the field are covered live so that you can react to changes in time and make the right choice.
Moein Shafaghi, an all-rounder for Tamil Thalaivas, played 13 matches in Season 12, earning 28 points with an average of 2.15 raid points per match. He attempted 72 raids with a 38.88% success rate, including one super raid.
Deepak Singh, defender for Patna Pirates, played 21 matches in Season 12, earning 34 total points. He excelled in defense with 94 tackles at a 34% success rate, including 1 Super Tackle and a High 5. His raid contributions were minimal, with 48 raids and only 1 point.
PO Surjeet Singh of Dabang Delhi K.C. played 19 matches in Season 12, earning 34 total points. He scored 1 raid point from 4 raids with a 25% success rate. Defensively, he made 92 tackles with a 36% success rate, including 33 tackle points and an average of 1.73 successful tackles per match.
U Mumba has played 239 matches in PKL, winning 126, drawing 18, and losing 95. The team’s highest score is 53, with a biggest winning margin of 27. In attack, they completed 2404 successful raids from 10062 attempts, scoring 4467 raid points.
In Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi, Ayan from Right In leads with 252 successful raids in 22 matches. Devank follows with 214 raids from 16 matches, and Bharat has 181 raids in 21 games. Other top performers include Arjun Deshwal (173), Alireza Mirzaian (162), and Aditya Shinde (134).
In Pro Kabaddi Season 12, Devank Dalal leads the raiders with an impressive 16.94 average raid points over 16 matches. Ayan Lohchab follows with 14.36 in 22 games, while Arjun Deshwal averages 11.61 across 18 matches.
Ankit Bijay Kumar Rana played 20 matches and earned 78 total points with 77 raid points and 1 tackle point. He produced 163 raids with a 47.23 percent success rate and maintained a 70.55 percent not out percentage.
Patna Pirates have played 251 matches with 133 wins, 22 draws and 96 losses. Their highest score is 69 and their biggest winning margin is 39. They have 5265 raid points, 2634 defence points and 371 all outs inflicted.
UP Yoddhas have played 182 matches in PKL history, winning 79 and drawing 19. Their highest score is 59, with the biggest winning margin of 36. The team has executed 7803 raids with a 36% success rate and 4369 tackles with 38% success.
Haryana Steelers have played 180 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League, winning 95, drawing 13, and losing 72. They scored a highest of 61 points with a biggest winning margin of 27 against UP Yoddhas.
In this section you will find the latest news about Pro Kabaddi. Incidents in leagues and tournaments, victories of favorite teams and players and the most relevant match reviews from our professional journalists.
Saurabh Nandal, defender for Dabang Delhi K.C., played 19 matches in Season 12, earning 52 points entirely from defense. He executed 89 tackles with a 56% success rate, achieving 2 Super Tackles and 3 High 5s. His average successful tackles per match were 2.63.
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