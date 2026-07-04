In this section you will find the latest transfer news as well as the latest match reports. Dozens of fresh reviews are offered daily by journalists to our readers.

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soccer Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Beat Senegal 3-2 After Extra Time Belgium produced a dramatic fightback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Seattle. Senegal led 2-0 through Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr before Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans forced extra time.

soccer Harry Kanes Late Double Saves England Against DR Congo England booked a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in Atlanta. Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead in the 7th minute before Harry Kane scored twice in the 75th and 86th minutes. England will now face Mexico in the next round.

soccer Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in Spider Man Promo Amid Record World Cup Run Football icon Lionel Messi joined Tom Holland in a promotional video for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where the pair swing across the city as Spider Man. The crossover arrives during Messi's outstanding 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he has scored 6 goals, including a hat trick and a brace.

soccer Mbappe and Haaland Lead France and Norway into FIFA World Cup Round of 16 France cruised to a 3-0 win over Sweden as Kylian Mbappe scored twice, taking his tournament tally to 5 goals and his overall World Cup total to 18. Bradley Barcola added the third goal. Norway defeated Ivory Coast after Erling Haaland struck in the 86th minute, extending his international scoring.

soccer Brazil Leave It Late to Beat Japan 2-1 and Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in Houston. Kaishu Sano gave Japan the lead in the 29th minute before Casemiro equalised in the 56th. Gabriel Martinelli struck in the 90+5th minute to seal Brazil’s dramatic victory.

soccer Germany Lose First Ever World Cup Penalty Shootout After Paraguay Shock Germany suffered their first ever FIFA World Cup elimination through a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 with Paraguay in the Round of 32. Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah missed their penalties, while Jose Canale scored the decisive kick.