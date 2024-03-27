Behind the Logos: Exploring IPL's Sponsorship Landscape

(Indian Premier League logo and title in a frame)

The most entertaining and the biggest T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League has been a platform for youngsters to showcase their skills and define the young era of cricket. Since 2008, this league has been on the rise and has produced several talents for different countries like India, Australia, England, South Africa, and many more. Over the years, the legacy of the league has grown and it is now telecasted on a global stage which has made it one of the biggest events in sports history. And with this, there have been several brands that have associated them with the league. Big brands like Pepsi, DLF, Vivo, TATA, and many more have been part of its sponsorship and they have also got the profit from it.

IPL Sponsors over the years

Over the years, the IPL has attracted significant investments from major brands, both domestic and international, eager to associate themselves with the league's popularity and reach. From title sponsorships to strategic partnerships, brands have utilized the IPL as a platform to enhance their visibility and engage with consumers on a large scale. One of the key marketing strategies employed by brands during the IPL is branding the title itself, creating a strong connection between the league and the sponsoring brand.

1. DLF from 2008 to 2012

Indian Premier League came into existence in 2008 and at that time, it was the DLF that came forward and took the sponsorship of the tournament. From 2008 to 2012, DLF's name was everywhere, making "DLF IPL" a household term. This partnership, valued at a whopping 100 million US dollars, was one of the biggest deals at the time. Following DLF's success, the IPL continued to attract sponsors from various sectors, showcasing its commercial appeal. For the kids growing up, the DLF IPL became an emotion as the league entertained them and the format was able to give them happiness in those times.

(Logo of DLF IPL from 2008 to 2012)

Brands sought to capitalize on the league's widespread popularity and engage with diverse audiences across India and beyond. As the IPL grew, it became a global sensation, drawing investments and cementing its status as a premier cricket event. The league's association with top brands like DLF reinforced its reputation and contributed to its ongoing success.

2. Pepsi from 2013 to 2015

It was in 2012 when DLF decided to part ways with the Indian Premier League and hence a fresh auction was kept to get the bids from the other brands. Pepsi stepped in as the new title sponsor, injecting fresh energy into the league. With a significant investment from Pepsi, the IPL gained momentum and attracted a younger audience aged 15-30. Pepsi's partnership revitalized the league, making it more vibrant and appealing to cricket fans across India.

(Pepsi was the title sponsor of IPL from 2013 to 2015)

The collaboration with Pepsi brought innovative marketing strategies and engaging campaigns, enhancing the IPL's popularity and reach. The league became a hotbed for exciting cricket action and entertainment, drawing in fans from all walks of life. Pepsi's sponsorship also added a touch of glamour to the IPL, elevating its status as one of the premier sporting events in the country.

3. Vivo from 2016 to 2019

The year was 2016 and the brand Pepsi made its exit from being one of the main sponsors of the Indian Premier League and China took this as an opportunity to get their name on the league.

Initially, they signed a short two-year deal, but in 2018, Vivo made a staggering bid of nearly INR 2200 Crores to extend their partnership. This move was aimed at solidifying their brand's presence and reaching a wider audience through the IPL. However, the partnership came to an unexpected end in 2020 amid growing tensions between India and China.

(Vivo was the title sponsor of IPL from 2016 to 2020)

As diplomatic relations soured, Vivo's tenure as the IPL title sponsor abruptly concluded. Despite the abrupt end to their sponsorship, Vivo's involvement significantly boosted the IPL's commercial appeal and global visibility during its tenure. Their association highlighted the IPL's status as a lucrative platform for brands looking to engage with cricket fans and expand their market reach.

4. Dream XI in 2020

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, IPL was halted in the regular window of March to May and hence it was then shifted to the month of October in UAE. With Vivo stepping down as the title sponsor, Dream11 quickly filled the vacancy. Dream11, a fantasy gaming platform, made a significant investment to become the title sponsor for the season, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its brand presence.

(Dream11 was the title sponsor of IPL in 2020)

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the IPL maintained its popularity, drawing a large audience both domestically and internationally. Dream11's sponsorship highlighted the league's ability to attract strong partnerships and adapt to changing circumstances. The 2020 season in the UAE showcased the IPL's resilience and ability to provide exciting cricket despite the unconventional circumstances.

5. Vivo in 2021

The year 2021 was a bit different for the Indian Premier League as it was the season where the world was hit by the second wave of Covid-19 and hence the last few matches of the league took place later in the year in UAE. In the IPL 2021 season, VIVO, a leading mobile phone brand, returned as the title sponsor after a hiatus. However, their partnership with the BCCI couldn't be extended due to strained relations between the two nations.

Despite this, VIVO's comeback highlighted their ongoing interest in aligning with one of the world's premier cricket leagues. The league's popularity and wide viewership made it an attractive platform for brands seeking widespread visibility and audience engagement.

6. TATA from 2022 to Present

Once the relations between India and China got poor, BCCI knew that Vivo wouldn’t be able to hold on to their Title sponsorship and this is where the TATA group came up in the auction. Initially, they signed up for two years, but recently, on January 20, 2024, TATA decided to extend the partnership for five more years, until 2028. This means TATA will sponsor both the Men’s and Women’s T20 leagues.

(TATA has been the title sponsor of IPL from 2022 to the present)

This extended deal shows TATA's belief in the IPL as a top cricketing event and their dedication to cricket's growth in India. It's a win-win, boosting the BCCI's finances and elevating the IPL's status as a premier platform for brands. TATA's involvement brings resources and expertise, enhancing the IPL's overall experience. With their support, the league can introduce new ideas and improve fan engagement, benefiting everyone involved.