Sunrisers Hyderabad: Journey and Finances

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a cricket team that represents Hyderabad, Telangana, in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was formed in 2012 after the Deccan Chargers were removed from the league. Pat Cummins is the current captain, and Daniel Vettori is the coach.

SRH started playing in the IPL in 2013 and reached the playoffs in their first season, finishing fourth. The team won its first IPL title in 2016 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. Between 2016 and 2020, SRH qualified for the playoffs every season. They also played in the finals twice more, in 2018 and 2024, but lost to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

The team was earlier famous for strong bowling and defending low scores. Now, it is known for its powerful batting. SRH holds the record for the highest IPL score of 287 runs. David Warner, who won the Orange Cap three times (2015, 2017, 2019), is the team’s top run-scorer. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a two-time Purple Cap winner (2016, 2017), leads the wicket tally for the team.

The team’s brand value dropped by 4% in 2020 to $57.4 million due to the impact of COVID-19. This decline mirrored the reduced valuation of the IPL during that time, which was estimated at $4.4 billion.

Social Media Presence of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad is active on social media platforms and has a large fan base. The team has 14.2 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. This puts them in 7th place among IPL teams for social media followers.

Fans use these platforms to follow updates about the team and its players.

Key Achievements in the IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad has achieved many milestones in the IPL. The team has shown great performances in several seasons and set some impressive records. Here are the highlights from their journey:

Home Ground and Team Ownership

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad is the main venue for Sunrisers Hyderabad matches. This stadium, owned by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, is located in Uppal and has a seating capacity of 40,000.

In 2015, the team used the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam as a secondary home ground. Three home games were played there that season. During the 2017 IPL, the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium hosted both the opening match and the final. It was chosen again in 2019 for the IPL final after the venue was moved from Chennai. The Hyderabad Cricket Association received awards for the best ground and pitch in IPL 2019 and 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Sun TV Network, a part of the Sun Group. Kalanithi Murasoli Maran, a billionaire and the chairman of Sun Group, is the official owner. The team rights were acquired in 2012 through a bid of ₹85.05 crore per year for five years. This bid followed the termination of the Deccan Chargers. Sun TV Network operates 32 television channels and 45 FM radio stations. Its headquarters are in Chennai.

Transfers and Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made important moves in both the IPL 2023 and 2024 auctions to improve their squad. They focused on signing experienced players and new talents to make the team stronger. Here's a look at the key players they added and some of the top performers from previous seasons.

SRH Auction 2023 – Key Purchases

In the IPL 2023 auction, SRH spent 42.25 crore INR to secure important players. They worked to fill gaps in the team and boost their chances for success.

SRH Auction 2024 – Key Purchases

For the IPL 2024 auction, SRH had a budget of 34 crore INR. They filled six slots, including three foreign players. Below are the main players they signed:

SRH Business and Revenue Sources

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has a brand value of $59.6 million. The team’s brand value dropped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and matches played without fans. Even though SRH does not have many big-name stars, the team remains strong in both commercial success and tournament performance.

SRH Sponsors

Below is a simplified breakdown of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sponsors for the 2024 IPL season, including details on each partnership.

Conclusion

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have formed strong partnerships with various companies, both from India and abroad. These sponsors help increase the team's visibility in the IPL. Big names like BKT and Dream11 play a key role, while other brands like Jio, Wavin, and Philips also contribute. Each partnership strengthens SRH’s brand and connects the team with different industries. The mix of sponsors in sectors like telecom, food, healthcare, and entertainment highlights the broad appeal of SRH. As the IPL continues, these partnerships will support SRH in growing and competing at the top level.