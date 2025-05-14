Delhi Capitals: A Look at Revenues and Sponsors

The Delhi Capitals are a well-known cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most popular T20 leagues worldwide. Based in New Delhi, the team is co-owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. Originally named the Delhi Daredevils, the franchise changed its name to Delhi Capitals in 2019. Since its rebranding, the team has gained a strong fan following and made several appearances in the IPL playoffs.

In this article, we will explore how the Delhi Capitals generate revenue and the major sponsors backing them. The team's business deals and partnerships have been important in their growth and success. These strategies have helped the franchise become a key player in the IPL, and attract fans and securing key sponsorship deals year after year.

Delhi Capitals Social Media Fan Statistics

Here is the breakdown of the Delhi Capitals' social media following:

The Delhi Capitals have 15.2 million followers across major social media platforms. They rank 6th among all IPL teams in terms of the number of social media followers.

Delhi Capitals Owners Buy Hampshire for £120 Million

In August 2024, the owners of Delhi Capitals agreed to buy Hampshire County Cricket Club for £120 million. This deal makes Hampshire the first English county to be owned by a foreign franchise.

The agreement includes full ownership of Hampshire and a 51% stake in Southern Brave. There is also an option to take full control of The Hundred franchise. The deal is backed by GMR Group, which owns 50% of Delhi Capitals.

This acquisition shows the increasing impact of IPL franchises on global cricket. It also strengthens the connection between Indian and English cricket.

Delhi Capitals: Achievements and Prizes

The Delhi Capitals have not yet won an IPL trophy after 15 seasons. In the first season, they reached the knockout stage but lost to Rajasthan Royals in the semi-finals. In the next season, they finished on top of the round-robin stage but were defeated by Deccan Chargers in the semi-finals. In 2012, they were knocked out in the playoffs again.

Home Ground and Team Ownership of Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals play their home matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. They also use Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur as their second home, though no matches have been played there since 2016.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, originally called Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, was built in 1883. It is the second oldest international cricket stadium in India, after Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The stadium holds 35,200 spectators.

The Delhi Capitals were first bought by the GMR Group for $84 million in 2008. In 2018, JSW Sports, a part of JSW Group, bought a 50% stake for ₹550 crore. Since then, the team has been jointly owned by GMR Group and JSW Sports. Parth Jindal, son of businessman Sajjan Jindal, is the director of JSW Sports and serves as the chairman of the Delhi Capitals.

Transfers, Records, and Stars of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have added several key players to their squad for the 2025 season. These players are expected to boost the team’s performance.

KL Rahul

Harry Brook

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Donovan Ferreira

Delhi Capitals made an important transfer in 2024 to strengthen their team.

On March 15, 2024, the team signed Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk to replace injured Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals made several changes to their squad in 2023.

Shardul Thakur was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders, and Aman Khan joined Delhi Capitals.

The team released four players: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharath, and Mandeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals added some new players in the 2023 IPL auction.

Delhi Capitals have set several notable records in IPL history.

Highest Team Score in IPL: 231/4 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in 2017.

Highest Individual Score: Rishabh Pant scored 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

Most Runs in a Season: Shikhar Dhawan scored 618 runs in the 2020 season.

Most Wickets in a Season: Kagiso Rabada took 30 wickets in the 2020 season.

Most Runs by a Player: Virender Sehwag scored 2,728 runs in 86 matches.

Most Wickets by a Player: Amit Mishra took 101 wickets in 91 matches.

Delhi Capitals have had many star players who have made a significant impact.

Rishabh Pant: 3,284 runs in 111 matches.

David Warner: 2,551 runs in 89 matches.

Amit Mishra: 106 wickets in 99 matches.

Kagiso Rabada: 76 wickets in 50 matches.

Axar Patel: 62 wickets in 81 matches.

Business, Income, and Expenses of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals make money from different sources, including player salaries, media rights, sponsorships, ticket sales, merchandise, and prize money. These income streams support the team and help cover their expenses. Below is a breakdown of their income and costs:

The team relies on these income sources to stay competitive and continue building for the future. While Delhi Capitals has not yet won the IPL, their strong financial backing gives them the resources to aim for future success.

Delhi Capitals Sponsorship Partnerships

Delhi Capitals have formed partnerships with several brands for the IPL 2024 season. These collaborations help boost the team’s reach and support its operations. Below is a summary of the team’s sponsors and partners.

These sponsors play an important role in supporting Delhi Capitals with branding, logistics, and fan engagement throughout the IPL season.

Conclusion

The Delhi Capitals have formed strong partnerships with several major brands, increasing their financial support. These sponsors help the team earn revenue and improve its visibility. With companies like Hero FinCorp and PayTM backing the team, the Capitals can maintain a competitive edge in the IPL. These partnerships also help the team engage with fans and grow its presence. The financial support from sponsors allows the Delhi Capitals to focus on team development and success. With the backing of these brands, the team is set for continued success in the IPL.