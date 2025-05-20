Gujarat Titans: A New IPL Team with Big Impact

Gujarat Titans joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022 and quickly made their mark. Based in Gujarat, the team reflects the region’s energy and culture. Even as a new team, Gujarat Titans showed strong performances and a fearless approach on the field. With a mix of young and experienced players, the team caught attention for its aggressive style of play. Hardik Pandya, the captain, led the team to a memorable win in their first season. The team is coached by Ashish Nehra. Ahead of their debut season, Gujarat Titans also secured 12 sponsors, raising Rs 65 crore.

Gujarat Titans Social Media Following

Gujarat Titans have grown their fan base on social media platforms, and rank 9th among all IPL teams in the number of followers. The team has a strong presence on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Gujarat Titans IPL Results

Gujarat Titans have shown strong performances in their IPL history so far, with impressive results in their seasons.

Home Ground and Team Ownership

The home ground of Gujarat Titans is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Gujarat. It is the largest stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of 110,000 and a total capacity of 132,000. The stadium is known as one of the best cricket venues in the world and hosted the 2023 One Day International World Cup final.

In 2021, Gujarat Titans was one of the two franchises auctioned. Many companies showed interest, and CVC Capital Partners won the rights with a bid of Rs 5,625 crores.

Transfers, Records, and Stars

Gujarat Titans made a few key moves during the IPL 2024 season:

Spencer Johnson: The team bought the Australian player for 10 crores at the IPL 2024 auction.

B.R. Sharath: Joined Gujarat Titans in March 2024.

In 2023, Gujarat Titans saw a number of changes to their squad:

They released players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, and Varun Aaron.

They signed players like Kane Williamson, Odin Smith, K.S. Bharath, Shivam Mavi, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little.

Before the IPL 2023 auction, Gujarat Titans signed former SRH captain Kane Williamson for 2 crores and West Indian all-rounder Odin Smith, who was released by Punjab Kings.

As of November 24, 2024, Jos Buttler holds the record as the most expensive player bought by Gujarat Titans. He was purchased for £1.4 million (approximately 147 million rupees) at the IPL auction.

Gujarat Titans set some impressive records during the IPL:

233/3 vs Mumbai Indians: In the second semifinal of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans scored 233 runs.

227/2 vs Lucknow Super Giants: In the same season, the team scored 227 runs while losing just two wickets.

214/4 vs Chennai Super Kings: In the IPL 2023 final, Gujarat Titans scored 214 runs.

In IPL 2024, the team also set a record for the lowest score in powerplay: 23 runs with the loss of three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The team has several standout players who have made significant contributions:

Business, Income, and Expenses of Gujarat Titans

As of May 2024, the financial value of Gujarat Titans is 65.4 million USD. The team earns money from different sources.

Sponsors of Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have partnered with many companies from different industries. These sponsors help support the team and increase its visibility. Here are the main sponsors:

Conclusion

Gujarat Titans have become strong both on and off the field. They have formed important partnerships with well-known companies in many sectors. Their sponsors include brands like Jio, Dream11, and BKT, which help the team grow. These deals bring benefits like better visibility and support in areas like medical care and technology. As the team performs well in the IPL, its earnings from sponsorships are likely to rise. Strong backing from these sponsors helps the team continue to succeed and expand its presence.